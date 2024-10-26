Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive Chittagong rally demanding minority rights, Taslima Nasreen reacts

The Sanatan Jagran Manch, on Friday, organised a massive rally at the historic Laldighi Maidan in Chittagong where thousands of Hindus came together to demand minority rights and security from the interim government, reported The Times of India. The Sanatan Jagran Manch held one of the biggest rallies in a few months in Chittagong to demand minority rights for Hindus in Bangladesh(Taslima Nasreen/X)

The group of Hindu activists have claimed that they will not cease their mass demonstration until the Bangladesh government, currently led by Muhammad Yunus, fulfills eight demands.

Their demands included:

The formation of a tribunal to speedily try those involved in crimes against minorities

Appropriate compensation to victims and their rehabilitation

Enacting a minority protection law immediately

Formation of a ministry of minority affairs

Building of prayer rooms or places of worship for minorities in educational institutions and hostels.

Hindu Buddhist and Christian welfare trusts should be elevated to foundations.

The 'Property Recovery and Preservation Act and Transfer of Entrusted Property Act' should be properly implemented.

They have also demanded that the established Sanskrit and Pali education board be modernised and a 5-day holiday be announced for Durga Puja, reported The Times of India.

On Thursday, Bangladesh's environment minister Syed a Rizwana Hasan put out a statement saying that they hear the demands of the Hindu community and as a show of assurance enacted a 2-day Durga Puja holiday in Bangladesh for the first time in history.

This is one of the biggest gatherings, carried out by Hindu groups, since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on August 5. Crimes against minorities such as vandalism, looting, bodily harm have increased, since the interim government came to power, despite assurances to secure minority rights.

Interim prime minister Yunus told news agency PTI in September, that the crimes had been “exaggerated” and were more political than communal in nature.