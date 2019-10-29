e-paper
Hong Kong bars pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong from running in local elections

Hong Kong disqualified activist Joshua Wong from running in District Council elections next month, in a blow to protesters’ bid for greater electoral influence in the former British colony.

world Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:33 IST
Natalie Lung
Natalie Lung
Bloomberg
Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong.(Reuters photo)
         

Hong Kong disqualified activist Joshua Wong from running in District Council elections next month, in a blow to protesters’ bid for greater electoral influence in the former British colony.

Wong confirmed Tuesday that he was barred from seeking a seat in the Nov. 24 poll. The government said in a separate statement, without naming any candidates, that support for “self-determination” was inconsistent with the Hong Kong’s Basic Law and affirmed it support for the official who made the decision.

“I become the only candidate banned from running in November’s District Council Election, “ Wong said in a tweet. “It proved how Beijing manipulate the election with political censorship and screening.”

Wong, a former student activist who gained international recognition for his leadership role in the 2014 Occupy protests, has supported “self-determination” for Hong Kong. City officials equate the position with advocating independence.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 09:33 IST

