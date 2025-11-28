Hong Kong ends rescue ops after deadly residential fire; death toll nears 130

Days after a deadly blaze ripped through a residential building in Hong Kong, the government has announced on Friday, that it has now wrapped up its rescue efforts. As the search and rescue operations come to an end, authorities have stated that the death toll from the Hong Kong tower blaze is now near 130. A total of 128 people have died after the massive fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Tai Po, Hong Kong(REUTERS)

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Hong Kong government said the death toll stands at 128, and around 200 people remain missing and unaccounted for. Secretary for Security Chris Tang further added that at least 79 people have been injured.

A massive fire broke out in the residential building on Wednesday afternoon and soon turned into one of the worst blazes Hong Kong has seen in decades.

While the rescue efforts have been wrapped up, Security chief Tang told media that the search for the 200 missing people would carry on, which could result in the rise of the death toll.

The fire was brought under control after 24 hours by over 1,000 firefighters. Despite dousing the fire, smoke continued to billow from the scene for two days, resulting in occasional flare ups.

“We will endeavor to force entry into all the units of the seven blocks concerned so as to ensure that there is no other possible casualties,” Chan told reporters.

Government launches corruption probe

Following the deadly fire and reported negligence during renovations, Hong Kong's anti-corruption agency also launched a probe into the blaze.

On Thursday, the government agency said it was looking into a possible corruption regarding the renovation project. At least three men have been arrested in the probe, which include the directors and an engineering consultant of a construction company, for manslaughter.