Hong Kong's Stand News shuts down after police raid, arrests
- The online news site stated that its website and social media will no longer be updated and will be taken down soon.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:19 PM IST
AFP | , Hong Kong
Hong Kong online news site Stand News will cease operations, it said in a statement on Wednesday, after police raided its office and arrested several employees.
Stand News said in a Facebook post that acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam had resigned and all employees have been terminated, adding that its website and social media will no longer be updated and will be removed soon.
