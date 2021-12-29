Home / World News / Hong Kong's Stand News shuts down after police raid, arrests
Hong Kong's Stand News shuts down after police raid, arrests

  • The online news site stated that its website and social media will no longer be updated and will be taken down soon.
Stand News chief editor Patrick Lam is brought to the news outlet's office building in handcuffs after police were deployed to search the premises in Hong Kong's Kwun Tong district.(AFP Photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:19 PM IST
AFP | , Hong Kong

Hong Kong online news site Stand News will cease operations, it said in a statement on Wednesday, after police raided its office and arrested several employees.

Stand News said in a Facebook post that acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam had resigned and all employees have been terminated, adding that its website and social media will no longer be updated and will be removed soon.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
