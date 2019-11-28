e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Hong Kong says US legislation backing protesters sends wrong signal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing, with which he is seeking a deal to end a damaging trade war.

world Updated: Nov 28, 2019 08:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Hong Kong
Hong Kong expressed strong opposition to US legislation .
Hong Kong expressed strong opposition to US legislation .(Bloomberg)
         

The Hong Kong government on Thursday expressed strong opposition to U.S. legislation backing protesters in the Chinese-ruled city, saying the bill will send the wrong signal to demonstrators.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing, with which he is seeking a deal to end a damaging trade war.

(Reporting By Clare Jim and Twinnie Siu, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill)

tags
top news
Sena-NCP-Congress alliance plans show of strength at Uddhav’s oath ceremony
Sena-NCP-Congress alliance plans show of strength at Uddhav’s oath ceremony
India’s rain pattern getting affected by global climate crisis
India’s rain pattern getting affected by global climate crisis
Over 227,000 Indians waiting for family-sponsored Green Card: Report
Over 227,000 Indians waiting for family-sponsored Green Card: Report
Hindu minister to be chairperson in case of Muslim CM: Char Dham proposal
Hindu minister to be chairperson in case of Muslim CM: Char Dham proposal
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
US teen’s TikTok ‘makeup tutorial’ on Xinjiang goes viral
US teen’s TikTok ‘makeup tutorial’ on Xinjiang goes viral
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Pragya Thakur stirs fresh controversy in Lok Sabha, opposition protests
Pragya Thakur stirs fresh controversy in Lok Sabha, opposition protests
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News