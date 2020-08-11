e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hong Kong tycoon held, his newspaper raided

Hong Kong tycoon held, his newspaper raided

Lai, 71, was whisked away from his home on Monday morning by police, part of a citywide operation that also saw eight other men arrested, including several of his senior executives.

world Updated: Aug 11, 2020 06:03 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hong Kong
Copies of the Apple Daily newspaper, published by Next Media Ltd, with a headline
Copies of the Apple Daily newspaper, published by Next Media Ltd, with a headline "Apple Daily will fight on" after media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily was arrested by the national security unit, are seen at the company's printing facility, in Hong Kong on August 11, 2020.(Reuters Photo)
         

Six weeks after China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong, police moved in on media tycoon Jimmy Lai, one of the most prominent critics of Beijing in the city.

Lai, 71, was whisked away from his home on Monday morning by police, part of a citywide operation that also saw eight other men arrested, including several of his senior executives. In the evening, police arrested pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow Ting on charges of inciting secession under the new law.

Hundreds of police descended on Lai’s corporate Next Digital headquarters, where his flagship Apple Daily is produced. Police ignored staffers’ questions on what legal grounds they had for entering. Apple Daily’s editor-in-chief Ryan Law tried to report events breaking in his own newsroom via Facebook

tags
top news
Supreme Court to hear 6 BSP MLAs’ transfer plea today
Supreme Court to hear 6 BSP MLAs’ transfer plea today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
The many rebellions of Congress leaders
The many rebellions of Congress leaders
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
More Covid patients in Delhi hospitals after two-week lull
More Covid patients in Delhi hospitals after two-week lull
Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption: Manmohan Singh
Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption: Manmohan Singh
Delhi BJP will announce new team soon; women to get bigger roles
Delhi BJP will announce new team soon; women to get bigger roles
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In