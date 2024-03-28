 Horrific video shows teen attacking train passenger with knife in London, 19-yr-old arrested after manhunt | World News - Hindustan Times
Horrific video shows teen attacking train passenger with knife in London, 19-yr-old arrested after manhunt

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 28, 2024 11:12 PM IST

The victim, who has been identified as a man in his 20s, was in “critical but stable condition,” BTP said

Police officials in London arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after a train stabbing in South London. On Wednesday, the British Transport Police received reports about two men fighting on a busy train before 4 pm between Beckenham and Shortlands railway station.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a train stabbing in London left a passenger in his 20s in critical condition (Image used for representational purposes only)(AP)
Police nabbed the teen attacker after a manhunt on Thursday. The victim, who has been identified as a man in his 20s, was in “critical but stable condition,” BTP said, per The Guardian. Authorities also added that the victim's family were being supported by specialist officers. A knife was recovered after the arrest.

Horrific video shows man attacking train passenger with knife

Harrowing footage of the incident shared on social media shows a man wearing a black hooded jacket and black trousers. The attacker wore a face mask and carried a massive knife. In the viral video, the knife-wielding man can be seen attacking a passenger on a busy train. Distressed onlookers can be heard telling him to stop, but to no avail.

BTP shared a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspect for a stabbing at Beckenham Junction. You will see an enhanced police presence across stations in the area throughout the night and into tomorrow. We do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.” As police carried out the intensive manhunt, Train services in the area were disrupted until about 6:30 pm.

Superintendent Darren Malpas said, “We understand the concerns of the public following this incident, and our detectives have been working tirelessly to investigate. I hope this arrest will bring some reassurance to those on the rail network,” adding, “High-visibility patrols will continue in the area and across the network as a visible reassurance to the travelling public,” per the outlet.

