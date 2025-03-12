Hostage rescue in Pakistan train hijacking complicated by suicide bombers

Security forces in Pakistan have rescued 190 train passengers who were taken hostage by separatist militants in the country's southwestern Balochistan province, reports news agency AFP. The rescue operation, which entered its second day, was hampered by the presence of suicide bombers among the militants, forcing authorities to exercise extreme caution. Paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a railway station in the Sibi district of southwestern Balochistan province during a security operation against militants a day after they hijacked a passenger train.(AFP)

"Due to the presence of women and children with suicide bombers, extreme caution is being exercised," the sources told AFP, adding that 30 militants have been killed.

The militant group responsible for the attack, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), hijacked the train on Tuesday as it entered a tunnel in Bolan district.

The group, known for its insurgency against the Pakistani state, surrounded the hostages with suicide bombers and demanded the release of jailed militants in exchange for the passengers. Government officials have not responded to the demand, adhering to their longstanding policy of rejecting negotiations with militant groups.

Militants suffer heavy casualties

Pakistani security forces engaged in intense battles with the heavily armed insurgents, killing at least 30 militants so far. Helicopters were deployed to assist ground troops in the rugged terrain, while officials described the incident as an act of terrorism. In total, over 190 of the estimated 450 passengers have been rescued so far, with operations ongoing.

The attack marks the first known instance of the BLA successfully hijacking a train. The group has previously targeted security forces and infrastructure but has also attacked civilians, including Chinese nationals involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China has condemned the attack, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning reaffirming Beijing’s support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.

How the attack unfolded

The train was immobilized when militants detonated explosives on the tracks, damaging the engine and its nine coaches, say security officials. The driver was critically wounded by gunfire, and the security guards onboard were attacked.

The rescued passengers, including women and children, have been transported to their home towns or hospitals in Mach district and Quetta, located 100 kilometers away. The train had been traveling from Quetta to Peshawar when it was seized.

Balochistan, a resource-rich yet restive province, has long been a hub of separatist movements demanding greater autonomy and a larger share of its natural resources. The BLA, one of the key insurgent groups in the region, has waged a prolonged campaign against Pakistani forces, often targeting infrastructure projects linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.