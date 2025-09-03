Hot mic catches Putin and Xi talking about immortality at Beijing parade: 'Humans could live up to...'

A live broadcast of China’s military parade on Wednesday briefly caught Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in an unusual conversation – about organ transplants and human longevity. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, China September 2, 2025.(Reuters)

The exchange took place when Putin and Xi, accompanied by North Korea's Kim Jong Un, were walking with a delegation of more than 20 foreign leaders towards Beijing's Tiananmen Square to view a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The moment was carried on the livestream provided by state broadcaster CCTV to other media, including China-state broadcaster CGTN, AP and Reuters.

“Humans may live to 150 years old”



According to Reuters, in the clip, Putin’s translator can be heard telling Xi in Chinese: “Biotechnology is continuously developing."

After an inaudible passage, he added: "…human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and (you can) even achieve immortality."

Xi, who was off camera, responded: “Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and heads of foreign delegations arrive for a military parade in Beijing, China September 3, 2025.(via REUTERS)

Kim appeared smiling toward them, though it was unclear whether the conversation was translated for him. Putin's remarks in Russian were indistinct on the livestream.

The conversation ended abruptly when the video cut away to wide shots of Tiananmen Square before returning to the three leaders walking toward the viewing platform, according to Reuters.

Later in the day, while addressing a press briefing, Putin confirmed that he had indeed discussed with Chinese leader Xi Jinping the prospects for a significant increase in human life expectancy.

Putin and Kim Jong Un in China



Putin arrived in China on Sunday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which saw the attendance of more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin and Xi signed more than 20 agreements, ranging from energy to artificial intelligence, and agreed to build a major new gas pipeline, without announcing key details on financing or the pricing of the gas that would be sent to China.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who rarely leaves his country,arrived in China on Tuesday aboard a bulletproof train to attend the military parade in Beijing. After the parade, the two leaders met formally at the Diaoyutai state guest house.