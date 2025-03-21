Menu Explore
‘Houthis act independently, Iran does not need proxies', says Khamenei

Reuters |
Mar 21, 2025 03:34 PM IST

Over the years, Iran has been aligned with groups across the region that describe themselves as the "Axis of Resistance" to Israel and U.S. influence.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Tehran does not need proxies in the region and that Yemen's Houthis, who are among the groups in the Middle East that Iran is aligned with, act on their own motivations.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Tehran does not need proxies in the region and that Yemen's Houthis(via REUTERS)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Tehran does not need proxies in the region and that Yemen's Houthis(via REUTERS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would hold Iran responsible for any attacks carried out by the Houthis, as his administration expanded the biggest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since he returned to the White House.

Over the years, Iran has been aligned with groups across the region that describe themselves as the "Axis of Resistance" to Israel and U.S. influence.

Those groups include Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and various Shi'ite armed groups in Iraq.

Also Read: US strikes Houthi strongholds in Yemen where leaders are hiding, Yemeni sources say

Americans, said Khamenei, "make a big mistake and call regional resistance centres Iranian proxies. What does proxy mean?"

'Yemeni nation has its own motivation': Khamenei

"The Yemeni nation has its own motivation and the resistance groups in the region have their own motivations. Iran doesn't need proxies," Khamenei said.

"They issue threats," added Khamenei, but "we have never started a confrontation or conflict with anyone. However, if anyone acts with malice and initiates it, they will receive severe slaps."

Experts on Yemen, where the Houthis expanded control during years of civil war, say the group seems mainly motivated by its domestic concerns and support base.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
