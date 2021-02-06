IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / How a ‘mind-blowing’ blunder created a dangerous Brexit standoff
Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs(REUTERS)
Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs(REUTERS)
world news

How a ‘mind-blowing’ blunder created a dangerous Brexit standoff

The EU may have retreated, but it has inadvertently allowed Northern Ireland’s unionists, who want to remain part of the UK, to revive a separate and far bigger controversy that Brexit was supposed to have settled for good: the status of the border with mainland Britain.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:00 PM IST

Thirty years ago, during Northern Ireland’s long-running sectarian conflict, gunmen botched an attempt to assassinate a young academic in Belfast.

Adrian Guelke survived, still lives in the city and, last week, watched with astonishment as the European Union stirred up the tensions which almost cost him his life by threatening the part of the Brexit agreement that aims to protect the fragile peace in the region.

Now emeritus professor of politics at Queen’s University Belfast, Guelke described the bloc’s threat to control the flow of coronavirus vaccines into Northern Ireland as a “mind-blowing” blunder.

“Pandora’s box was opened,” he said in a telephone interview.

The EU may have retreated, but it has inadvertently allowed Northern Ireland’s unionists, who want to remain part of the UK, to revive a separate and far bigger controversy that Brexit was supposed to have settled for good: the status of the border with mainland Britain.

The row threatens not only to sour the EU’s fragile post-Brexit relationship with the UK, but also to turn into a flashpoint for the simmering discontent among unionists about the deal Boris Johnson signed despite their opposition.

Biden Warning

While there are few signs that the crisis will immediately reignite the full-blown conflict between Northern Ireland’s protestant Unionists, the minority Catholic Nationalists, who want it to be united with the Republic of Ireland, and British troops, history shows how events in the province can quickly spiral out of control.

How Johnson, the EU, and Northern Ireland’s unionists respond in the coming days and months could tip the balance. US President Joe Biden has already warned that the peace process in Northern Ireland has to be protected.

“There are unquestionably people running around seeing an opportunity to get some paramilitary activity going again,” said Reg Empey, a former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party. “It only takes one lunatic.”

Unlike the rest of the UK, Northern Ireland effectively remained in the EU’s customs union and single market after Brexit -- a crucial concession Johnson made to the bloc in order to secure Britain’s orderly departure.

By keeping the land border with Ireland free of checkpoints, both sides hoped to prevent a return to the era of the Troubles. But it came at a price: Goods arriving from the rest of the UK would be subject to checks and extra paperwork as they crossed the Irish Sea from mainland Britain.

Border Delays

The Democratic Unionist Party, Northern Ireland’s biggest political party, was opposed to the so-called Protocol because it treats the province differently from the rest of the UK But it has had to deal with the consequences: delays and disruption at the border, which are proving unpopular with voters.

Retailers such as John Lewis have halted sales to the region. Marks & Spencer Group Plc withdrew about 300 of its products from its Northern Irish stores, and images of empty food shelves have flooded social media.

Under mounting pressure from even more hard-line loyalists, the DUP had already been pushing the British prime minister to scrap the Protocol. Initially, Johnson brushed off the DUP, dismissing the delays and shortages as teething problems.

Blindsided

That all changed late on January 29, when Northern Ireland was caught up in the EU’s vaccine crisis. Suddenly, the bloc raised -- however faintly -- the prospect of controls returning to the 310-mile (500-kilometer) frontier running from near Derry in the north to Dundalk in the south.

“They pulled the rug out from under the Protocol’s defenders,” said Guelke, who was shot by loyalist paramilitaries who mistakenly believed he had links to the Irish republican movement.

Officials in London were blindsided. A person with knowledge of the situation said they were horrified that the EU hadn’t appreciated the sensitivities surrounding the Protocol and the peace it was designed to protect.

The following day, ministers including the Cabinet Office’s Michael Gove and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis held crisis talks with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney. During the video call, they agreed they needed an emergency meeting with the EU to ram home the dangers of the Commission’s actions. In the meantime, ministers played down the gravity of the situation in public.

Johnson Threat

On Wednesday, Johnson was confronted in Parliament by a member of the DUP who demanded he prove his commitment to the United Kingdom. The premier threatened to suspend parts of the Brexit deal in the same way as the EU had done, if that’s what it would take to end checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea.

That evening, Gove, Lewis, and the leaders of the DUP, as well as their political opponents Sinn Fein, put their cases directly to Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.

The conversation, on another Zoom call, was described as direct by one person familiar with the matter. Gove demanded the EU delay implementing full checks on food, medicines and parcels until 2023 to help ease delays at the border -- but Sefcovic demurred.

Based on that meeting, British officials say they doubt whether the Commission really understands the extent to which it is playing with fire in Northern Ireland.

‘Dangerous Place’

Privately, EU officials, who freely concede the bloc blundered badly, suspect Johnson is using the vaccine crisis as an opportunity to win concessions on the operation of the Protocol. Few expect him to try and drop the deal outright.

There are tensions, too, on the British side. While unionists want the entire protocol to be scrapped, Johnson and his team have given the EU no deadline to comply with the UK’s demands. They simply want the bloc to take seriously the need to address the problems with the protocol and hope the row over vaccines will serve as a wake-up call to Brussels. That may disappoint the DUP.

“We are in a dangerous place right now,” said Edward Burke, assistant professor of International Relations at Nottingham University, who is researching the effect of Brexit on the British-Irish security relationship.

“Unionists and loyalists don’t feel as if London or Dublin are listening to their concerns,” he said. “And the template in Northern Ireland in recent decades is, sadly, that violence or the threat of violence wins attention and money from both governments.”

‘Menacing Behavior’

Days after the EU’s misstep, local and European authorities withdrew their inspectors from Larne and Belfast ports after what the local municipality said was “an upsurge in sinister and menacing behavior.”

Police, however, stress there is no evidence that organized loyalist paramilitary groups are behind those threats, and they remain unconvinced about how seriously to take them.

The risk is events in Northern Ireland have a habit of escalating. In 2013, for example, a decision by Belfast city hall to stop flying the British flag fueled unrest that was then amplified by the annual marches of Protestant groups. That in turned triggered the worst sectarian violence since the 1990s, paralyzing Belfast for much of that summer.

“If it wasn’t for the pandemic, I think we’d be seeing major demonstrations here,” Empey said. “The move by Brussels last week -- I couldn’t tell you how bad a mistake that was.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brexit
app
Close
The blast took place at a shop in the Bagh-e-Qazi area in Kabul's PD1 district this morning, informed the local police. (Reuters Photo)
The blast took place at a shop in the Bagh-e-Qazi area in Kabul's PD1 district this morning, informed the local police. (Reuters Photo)
world news

4 civilians wounded in Kabul blast

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Four civilians were wounded in an explosion at a shop in Kabul on Saturday morning, reported TOLO News.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.(File Photo / REUTERS)
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine now favorite in pandemic fight

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Countries are lining up for supplies of Sputnik V after peer-reviewed results published in The Lancet medical journal this week showed the Russian vaccine protects against the deadly virus about as well as US and European shots, and far more effectively than Chinese rivals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. (Representational image/Reuters File)(HT_PRINT)
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. (Representational image/Reuters File)(HT_PRINT)
world news

Turkey's procurement of Russian missile; threat to NATO alliance

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Turkey procures Russian missile S-400; Biden maintains Trump's position; Tayyip wants in on F-35 aircraft programme
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs(REUTERS)
Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs(REUTERS)
world news

How a ‘mind-blowing’ blunder created a dangerous Brexit standoff

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:00 PM IST
The EU may have retreated, but it has inadvertently allowed Northern Ireland’s unionists, who want to remain part of the UK, to revive a separate and far bigger controversy that Brexit was supposed to have settled for good: the status of the border with mainland Britain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.�In his inaugural visit to the department, Biden�said he is halting or reversing a slew of foreign policy initiatives from the Trump administration, including troop drawdowns in Germany and support for a Saudi-led offensive in Yemen that turned into a humanitarian disaster. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.�In his inaugural visit to the department, Biden�said he is halting or reversing a slew of foreign policy initiatives from the Trump administration, including troop drawdowns in Germany and support for a Saudi-led offensive in Yemen that turned into a humanitarian disaster. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden mulls ways to ease Iran's financial pains without lifting key sanctions

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Reviving the Iran deal has emerged as one of the Biden administration’s highest-profile foreign policy challenges, part of a slew of actions meant to halt or reverse initiatives championed by Trump’s national security team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dressed in red, the colour of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, holding pictures of her and signs in Chinese, English and Burmese condemning the coup, around 300 people marched down the streets around Taipei's Little Burma. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Dressed in red, the colour of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, holding pictures of her and signs in Chinese, English and Burmese condemning the coup, around 300 people marched down the streets around Taipei's Little Burma. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Sino-Burmese residents in Taiwan rally against Myanmar coup

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Taiwan is home to around 40,000 people originally from Myanmar, most of whom are ethic Chinese. Some are descendents of Nationalist troops trapped in Myanmar at the end of China's civil war in 1949 and others have come more recently, fleeing repression and anti-Chinese sentiment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blinken also pressed China to condemn the military coup in Myanmar, and he reaffirmed that Washington will work with allies to hold China accountable for efforts to threaten stability of Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, the department said in a statement.(REUTERS)
Blinken also pressed China to condemn the military coup in Myanmar, and he reaffirmed that Washington will work with allies to hold China accountable for efforts to threaten stability of Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, the department said in a statement.(REUTERS)
world news

Blinken presses China on Xinjiang, Hong Kong in call with Beijing's top diplomat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:37 AM IST
The relationship between the world's two biggest economies hit its lowest point in decades during the presidency of Donald Trump, and Chinese officials have expressed cautious optimism that it would improve under the administration of Joe Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden withdraws nomination of Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Shanker was renominated for this top judiciary position by former President Donald Trump on January 2, two months after he lost the presidential elections and just a little over a fortnight before Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
Vials of a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
world news

Mexico gets China's CanSino vaccine paperwork for approval

AP, Mexico City
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Mexico is running out of vaccines, and has placed its hopes on CanSino’s single-shot dose. CanSino has carried out Phase 3 trials in Mexico with 14,425 volunteers enrolled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)(AP)
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)(AP)
world news

White House says working to speed early production of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:42 AM IST
J&J applied on Thursday for US emergency use authorization. It expects to have some vaccine ready for distribution as soon as authorized but has not said how much.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents prep donated vegetables at a soup kitchen in the Villa Maria shantytown of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, amid a second complete lockdown in less than a year.(AP Photo)
Residents prep donated vegetables at a soup kitchen in the Villa Maria shantytown of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, amid a second complete lockdown in less than a year.(AP Photo)
world news

IMF chief warns of 'lost generation' if low-income countries don't get more help

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:38 AM IST
A former top World Bank executive, Georgieva said vaccination efforts were uneven, with poor countries facing "tremendous difficulties" even as official development funds were going down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware US on February 5, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware US on February 5, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Joe Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list

AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Joe Biden and his aides have been meticulous about how they go about their business as they try to reduce the chances of infection among White House staffers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a demonstration against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)
Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a demonstration against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)
world news

US intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:24 AM IST
The United Nations describes Yemen Uas the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its people in need.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)
Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)
world news

US-Taliban agreement has no element of peace says Haqqani

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:19 AM IST
The Taliban were made to commit to only one thing, that they would enter intra-Afghan talks, not that they would agree to peace,” Husain Haqqani, the former Pakistani Ambassador to the US, said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department. (AP File Photo )
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department. (AP File Photo )
world news

Top diplomats of US, UK, France, Germany hold virtual talks

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:45 AM IST
The last time the top foreign affairs officials from the four countries met as a quartet was in April 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP