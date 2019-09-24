Watch | ‘How dare you?’: Greta Thunberg chastises world leaders in emotional speech

world

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:01 IST

16-yeard old Climate activist Greta Thunberg chides world leaders at the 2019 UN climate action summit. She chastised leaders in an emotional speech with the repeated phrase, ‘How dare you?’ She said, “This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams in my childhood with your empty words. Yet, I, I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying and entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?”

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 11:59 IST