How many hostages are left in Gaza?

AP |
Feb 27, 2025 01:37 PM IST

How many hostages are left in Gaza?

JERUSALEM — Hamas handed over the remains of another four hostages early Thursday and Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

It was the last exchange planned under the first phase of the ceasefire, which is set to end this weekend, and Israel and Hamas have yet to negotiate the next. The war could resume with dozens of hostages still held in Gaza.

In all, 33 Israelis were freed during this stage — including eight who were killed in captivity or during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Five Thai hostages were freed separately.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people in the Oct. 7 attack and killed around 1,200, mostly civilians. More than 48,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, have been killed in the ensuing conflict, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees during the first phase of the ceasefire in exchange for the hostages.

Here are details on the hostages:

Total captured on Oct. 7, 2023: 251

Hostages taken before the Oct. 7 attack: 2 who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of 2 soldiers killed in the 2014 war.

Hostages released in exchanges or other deals: 147, of whom 8 were dead

Hostages still in captivity: 59, of whom Israel has declared 32 to be dead.

Bodies of hostages retrieved by Israeli troops: 41

Hostages rescued alive: 8

Hostages still in captivity include:

— 13 soldiers, of whom Israel has declared 9 to be dead

— 5 non-Israelis , of whom 2 are believed to still be alive

Follow ’s war coverage at /hub/israel-hamas-war

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

