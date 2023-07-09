How much does Mark Zuckerberg spend on personal security?

Mark Zuckerberg is in the spotlight as his compay has spent more than $40 million on his personal security over the past three years. This is in sharp contrast to his family-run foundation's monetary support(to the tune of millions of dollars) to groups which want to “defund the police”. Mark Zuckerberg(AP Photo/File)

According to a report by New York Post citing investigative reporter Lee Fang, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) has donated $3 million since 2020, to PolicyLink, the organisation behind DefundPolice.org.

DefundPolice.org boasts itself as "a one-stop-shop for organizers and advocates looking for tools, resources, and trainings to divest from policing and build safer communities".

The report highlights that CZI, which Zuckerberg founded with wife Priscilla Chan, has also given monetary aid to the tune of $2.5 million to "Solidaire" which aims to abolish the police.

Notably, according to a company filing in February, Meta( Zuckerberg's company) hiked its spending on Zuckerberg's security to $14 million in 2023. It was an increase by $4 million as compared to $10 million over the last several years. The billionaire was allowed to use the money for various safety-realted needs.

The company highlighted that the hike on Zuckerberg's security was done given his “position and importance to Meta”. The company highlighted that Zuckerberg “has requested to only receive $1 in annual salary and does not receive any bonus payments, equity awards or other incentive compensation.”

The latest report connecting Zuckerberg's spendings on personal security and his support to "defund the police" groups is being seen as a mirror to his hypocrisy.

