How soon can the world get Covid-19 vaccine? A look at which country stands where

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 08:01 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed the 14 million-mark and more than six lakh people have died. The entire world is racing to find a vaccine to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Many countries like the US, Russia, China and the UK, along with India, are trying to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

More than 130 vaccines are under various stages of testing across the world. Here is a look at the efforts being made by different countries in a bid to find Covid-19 vaccine:

Russia

The researchers in Russia have claimed that they will launch the first Covid-19 vaccine in August. The Moscow State Medical University has claimed that it has successfully completed clinical trials for the vaccine. The trials started on June 18; the first batch of the volunteers were discharged on July 15 while the second one will be released by July 20.

China

The human trials being conducted by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech have reached the third stage. This is the first vaccine to reach the third stage of human trials. The first dose was given to 15,000 registered volunteers in Abu Dhabi. They were administered the vaccine twice within 28 days and the researchers saw development of anti-bodies in them. There are four vaccines being developed in China for Covid-19.

The UK

The vaccine being developed by Oxford University and Imperial College are in second and third stage of human trials. In the second stage, 105 people are expected to be administered the vaccine. The stage 3 trial is expected to begin in November and will cover 6,000 people.

India

Covaxin and ZyCov-D, the two medicines being developed in India, are in the forst and second stage of trials. While Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech, a pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Zydus has come up with ZyCov-D. There have been no side effects on the volunteers who have been administered the vaccine. At least 100 million doses will be prepared after the successful completion of these trials, which are expected to be over by March.

United States

Biotechn company Moderna is preparing to conduct final stage of human trial by July 27. It will conduct these trials at 87 places, all in the US. The US government will fund the development of this vaccine.

Germany, Australia

While German companies have reached the second stage of vaccine development for Covid-19, Suatralian companies are still on the first stage.