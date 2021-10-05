HT This Day: October 6, 1950 - Decisive battle in North Korea imminent

MacArthur Massing Strength

Southerners Face Reds 80 Miles Above Border

Increased Guerilla Activity Behind U.N. lines

Tokyo- North Korean forces stood and fought today for the first time since the South Korean forces crossed the 38th Parallel. They gave battle at a strategic point 80 miles north of the line.

In the central sector, where Gen. MacArthur was assembling his main forces, North Koreans were reported manning their old positions a few miles above the Parallel.

In South Korea Communist guerillas, operating in groups of ten to 1,000, have increased their activity in the last 48 hours, according to U.S. intelligence officers.

A U.S. petrol van ran into a well-prepared ambush near the west coast recently. It was rescued by a column of infantry and tanks which fought off 300 Communists. Sabotage is continuing near the front lines, and mines have been placed on roads.

British infantry were flown north to just below the Parallel during the day, while the rest of the British Commonwealth Brigade in Korea which consists of two British battalions and one Australian—moved up by road.

Observers believed this hasty and expensive movement indicated that Gen. MacArthur was planning to order a composite force over the North-South Korean border soon. These would include the British Commonwealth troops, U.S. forces, already regrouped near the Parallel, and Fillipino troops who are expected to be moved up shortly.

The North Koreans, who have put up little opposition till now to the South Koreans’ advance into their territory, picked a point three miles north of Changjon to stand and fight today.

At this point the East Coast road is skirted by the sea and high mountains and the North Koreans had strong defence positions behind.

Frontline reports said about 2,250 Communists gave no ground on the East Coast road to Wonsan, through the Southerners brought up reinforcements and called in powerful air strikes.

The South Koreans were blocked by road mines and barbed wire in front of an extricate network of trenches in depth. The North Koreans were fighting bitterly.

The Southern Third Division which yeaterday captured Kosong, 55 miles north of the Parallel, almost unresisted, had exxprected a Communist stand another 30 miles on at Wonsan, one of the few major towns of northern Korea.

Some groups of well-equipped Communist troops up to 2,000 strong are reported still roaming the countryside, trying to break through to the North. But most of the fleeing Communists are without rifles, the intelligence officer said. –P.T.I.- Reuter.