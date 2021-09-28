HT This Day: Sep 29, 1970 – Naseer dies of heart attack

Cairo- President Nasser of Egypt died of heart attack in Cairo this afternoon. He died at 5-15 p.m. (15-15 GMT—20.45 IST).

The announcement was made by Cairo Radio.

After Cairo Radio had carried a reading from the Koran for 30 minutes, Vice-President Anwar Sadat announced the news of the death.

President Nasser, who was 52, had been treated in the Soviet Union for diabetes and a circulatory ailment.

He was the most powerful and controversial Arab leader in modern history.

There had been no indication of any serious illness which Nasser might have suffered from. He went to Moscow in July this year for treatment of diabetes.” But doctors there said he returned to Cairo in good health.

Mr. Sadat said in the death announcement that he could not “find the right words to express the deep sorrow which befell the United Arab Republic and the Arab nations.”

Cairo television and radio abruptly halted its regular programmes at 12 a.m. and began broadcasting verses from Koran before the announcement was made.

The British telephone service reported from London that all telephone communications with Cairo had been interrupted. The BBC also reported its inability to get through to Cairo.

The BBC monitoring services heard the official announcement saying that the first symptoms of President Nasser’s heart attack became noticeable soon after the last session of the meeting of Arab Heads of State in Cairo last week.