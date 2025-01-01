Menu Explore
HT Year-Ender: From bloodied Donald Trump to ‘All Eyes On Rafah’, viral images of 2024

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 01, 2025 02:12 AM IST

HT Year-Ender: A bleeding Donald Trump raising his fist in defiance minutes after narrowly avoiding assassination was arguably the image of 2024.

Yet another year has come to an end but not without giving us moments which will be remembered for several years. The images which captured these moments are no less iconic than the moments themselves.

Secret Service agents shield Donald Trump moments after he was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 14 (AP)
The most viral photos of 2024:

(1.) Moments after narrowly avoiding an assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 14, a bloodied Donald Trump, encircled by Secret Service agents, raised his fist in defiance and mouthed “fight” thrice, giving us arguably the image of the year.

A photo by Doug Mills of The New York Times captured the bullet which struck Trump, whizzing past the Republican.

The photo captured by Doug Mills of The New York Times
(2.) After an Israeli airstrike killed 45 people at a camp for displaced Palestinians in south Gaza's Rafah on May 26, an artificially generated image with the caption “All Eyes On Rafah” went viral.

'All Eyes on Rafah'
(3.) A semi-naked male performer, coloured in blue, triggered outrage as his performance was mistaken to be a satire of The Last Supper.

The semi-naked man at the opening ceremony of Paris 2024
(4.) Also from the Olympics, an incredible shot shows Brazil's Gabriel Medina mid-air, well above the water, his surfing board at his side.

Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina's ‘incredible’ photo from Paris Olympics
(5.) Protestors in Dhaka stormed the prime minister's residence after Sheikh Hasina resigned following months of a student-led uprising. A statue of Sheikh Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founder, was also toppled.

Anti-government protestors display Bangladesh’s national flag as they storm Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s palace in Dhaka on August 5
Protesters atop the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka
(6.) Syrians toppled statues of ex-President Hafez al-Assad after fighters of a rebel alliance forced Hafez's son and successor, President Bashar al-Assad, to flee the country.

A broken bust of ex-Syrian President Hafez al-Assad (AP)
(7.) A South Korean woman grabbed the barrel of a soldier's loaded rifle, as citizens flooded the streets to protest declaration of martial law. She was Ahn Gwi-ryeong, 35, a spokesperson for the opposition Democratic party.

Ahn Gwi-ryeong holds the barrel of a soldier's rifle (Ohmy TV via AP)
(8.) A footage released by Israel shows slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's wife Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar carrying what is claimed to be a Hermes Birkin bag (worth $32,000 or 27 lakh).

Yahya Sinwar's wife Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar seen carrying the bag
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
