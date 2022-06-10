Hulk star Mark Ruffalo's appeal to Biden gets sharp reply from Brazil President: ‘your masters…’

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hit back at US actor Mark Ruffalo who had criticised the politician following his repeated baseless claims about Brazil's voting system. Ruffalo, the face of Hulk in a decade of Marvel movies, called on US President Joe Biden, who was scheduled to meet Bolsonaro during a summit in Los Angeles, to “stand on the side of democracy”. Hulk actor said that the man Biden was about to meet on Thursday “does not respect democracy and consistently threatens a coup”.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly raised doubts over Brazil's voting system, calling it liable to fraud without providing evidence. His attempts to discredit the elections in October have raised fears he might not accept defeat, according to Reuters.

Dear @POTUS: the man you are meeting with today does not respect democracy and consistently threatens a coup. As the 1/6 hearings begin, remember to stand on the side of democracy. pic.twitter.com/bhAAHxEjqC — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 9, 2022

Responding to the criticism, Bolsonaro asked Ruffalo to read the Brazilian Constitution and claimed that he was protecting his country's rule of law. In a series of tweets, the Brazilian president asserted that his government has “always been on the side of democracy and the Constitution”. He further alleged that the Brazilian left, which he called Ruffalo's "masters", wants to control the press, curb free speech and support dictators of Latin America.

"Dear Mark Ruffles, calm dowm! I'm sure you have never read the Brazilian Constitution, but I can assure you it's nothing like the complicated Hulk scripts you have to memorize:"AHGFRR". Read it and you'll find out I'm not only respecting it, but protecting Brazil's rule of law, (sic)" Bolsonaro tweeted.

“The records show my government has always been on the side of democracy and the Constitution. It's the Brazilian left (your masters) who wants to control the press, curb freedom of speech, censor the internet and financially support dictatorships like Cuba and Venezula, not me, (sic)” the far-right president wrote.

The Brazilian leader also used characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an American media franchise of which Hulk is also a part, to attack defend himself and attack his critics.

“Let me make it simple: if Captain America was elected by +55million people and Thanos, who is a foreigner and doesn't know anything about the US, tries to interfere in the American territory or electoral process, it's Thanos and not the Captain who is disrepectin democracy,” Bolsonaro tweeted.

“By the way, the original Hulk was much cooler. He didn't need a computer to look strong and actually understood something about nature,” he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

