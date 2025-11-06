‘Human Barbie’ cause of death: What happened to Bárbara Jankavski? Grim details emerge

Brazilian influencer Bárbara Jankavski, known for undergoing multiple plastic surgeries to look like Mattel's Barbie doll, has passed away at the age of 31. Popularly known as "Human Barnie," the circumstances around her death caused a huge row, as she died by consuming an unknown substance during a sexual encounter with a public defender in Brazil, CNN reported, citing the local police record. Influencer Bárbara Jankavski died aged 31.(Bárbara Jankavski on Instagram)

While the details of the 31-year-old's death remain under investigation, the preliminary police report has attracted massive public attention over the mysterious circumstances of her passing.

What Happened To Bárbara Jankavski?

CNN Brazil reported that the 51-year-old unidentified public defender in whose presence Bárbara Jankavski died, has confirmed that he had hired her for "sexual services." He said that they had consumed an "illicit substance" while they were together.

The public defender reportedly told the police that Jankavski was sleeping and he didn't realize for a long time that she wasn't moving. When he did, he called Brazil's emergency service, which asked him to perform a life-saving aid on her. When officers arrived at the residence in São Paulo, they found the influencer dead.

On top of this, other grim details surrounding Human Barbie's death have emerged, especially some injury marks on her body. The 31-year-old reportedly had a bruise on her left eye and a scratch mark on her back - something that the police are still probing.

CNN Brazil reported that a friend of the man told the police that she got the bruise on her eye from a fall earlier on the day of her death. Additionally, she was only an wearing underwear at the time of her death, the report added.

Jankavski, who was from São Paulo, became known as the “Human Barbie” after enduring 27 cosmetic surgeries to look like a “real-life Barbie”. She amassed over 55,000 Instagram followers and about 344, 000 on TikTok.