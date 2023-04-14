'Human rights are being curtailed' in China, says German foreign min

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday she had expressed concerns about human rights issues and the receding space for civil society engagement during her talks in Beijing. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. (Reuters file)

Also Read| China rolls out new wartime recruitment rules amid tensions with Taiwan

"I explained... in our bilateral talks that we are concerned that the scope for civil society engagement in China is continuing to shrink and human rights are being curtailed," she told reporters after a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.