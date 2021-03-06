Hundreds gather in Sydney in protest against Myanmar's military coup
Several hundred people gathered in Sydney on Saturday to protest against last month's military coup in Myanmar and urged the Australian government to take a strong stance against the junta.
The Southeast Asian country has been plunged into turmoil since the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, with daily protests and strikes in which least 50 people have been killed.
On Saturday, Myanmar security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a protest in Yangon, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action.
With singing and holding up three fingers, a salute that has since come to symbolise solidarity and resistance across Myanmar, protesters in Sydney said they wanted to show their support to those who risked their lives in Myanmar.
"We are here to commit as much as we can do to help our country, to show the people that we are suffering together with them and we are with them, that we are fighting day after day," said protester Sophia Sarkis.
Protest organiser Thein Moe Win told the crowd that Australia and other countries must do more to make sure the coup in Myanmar fails.
"We would like to urge the Australian government to work closely with the US, UK., and EU governments and take strong action against these Myanmar military dictators," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds gather in Sydney in protest against Myanmar's military coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed in blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt: Officials say at least 18 killed in road accident outside Cairo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar asks India to return 8 cops who fled across border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraqi Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence after meeting pope
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thumbs Down: Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema evokes 'Maverick' McCain
- In a video footage which has been widely shared on social media, Sinema can be seen standing on the House floor, flashing a ‘thumbs down’ when her name was called to vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope to visit Iraq church damaged by IS militants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speedy Covid-19 variants power virus surge sweeping Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Countries urge WTO to destroy US intellectual rights on any Covid-19 innovations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Increasing evidence that Myanmar's military forces are shooting to kill: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US labour market stronger than before, but road to full recovery remains long
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO incapable of holding China accountable for coronavirus, says dissident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak PM Imran Khan threatens party lawmakers ahead of Vote of Confidence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
London is lagging on vaccines and UK cannot afford that
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox