Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
- A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy. Thai courts have denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the Thai capital on Saturday evening to demand that authorities release some protest leaders from jail, defying an order on late Friday banning public gatherings in the city.
A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy. Thai courts have denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders.
"Release our friends," shouted the protesters in unison, as they gathered in front of a criminal court, which was surrounded by barbed wire. A water cannon truck could be seen behind the gates of the court.
"Abolish 112," they also said, referring to Thailand's lese majeste law, or Article 112 in the Thai criminal code, which prohibits anyone from insulting or defaming the king.
A few protesters burned photographs of the king at the rally. Separate groups also led two other protests at other locations in Bangkok.
Earlier on Saturday, police warned protesters that they risked being arrested and that police might use harsher measures if protesters became unruly.
"Protests are illegal. Anyone who joins or invites others to join is breaking the law," Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau, told a news conference.
Police used rubber bullets for the first time last Sunday, as well as tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters. Ten protesters and 26 police were injured.
In a podcast on Saturday morning, the prime minister urged Thais to respect the law and avoid conflict.
"We have to love each other and be united, not divided, and respect the law," said Prayuth, who first came to power after leading a military coup in 2014.
The Royal Palace has declined to directly comment on the protests, but Prayuth and government officials have said that criticism of the king is unlawful and inappropriate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak govt declares oppn leader's daughter, son-in-law 'proclaimed offenders'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 still wait for advice
- The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes to slow down police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority': Pro-Beijing lawmaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US senator Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
- A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy. Thai courts have denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian, Chinese hackers targeted Europe drug regulator: Reports
- The Amsterdam-based European drug regulator in December reported a cyberattack in which documents relating to COVID-19 vaccines and medicines were stolen and leaked on the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World divided on India’s waiver proposal to WTO on Covid. What are the arguments
- Last month, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal expressed hope that the global pharmaceutical industry will show "big heart" and support India’s proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic risks undoing gains for women, Germany's Merkel warns
- "We have to make sure that the pandemic does not lead us to fall back into old gender patterns we thought we had overcome," Merkel said in a video message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK takes step that may impact tax loophole favored by big tech
- Sunak’s plan repeals legislation that means companies based in European Union member states could stop benefiting from tax exemptions on intra-group interest and royalties payments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘One day, an icon, next day, a threat’: Amanda Gorman on being racially profiled
- Gorman made the response to her own tweet from February in which she had shared a profile done by Washington Post on her and talked about the disparity between herself and "everyday Black girls."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-member Hindu family killed in Pakistan
- The members of the family were found dead with their throats slit with some sharp-edged weapon in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, Chak No 135-P, 15-kilometre away from Rahim Yar Khan city, reported The News International.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s top leaders leave tough climate decisions to bureaucrats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bus accident in Poland kills six Ukrainians, injures 41
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox