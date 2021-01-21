Hungary becomes first EU nation to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Hungary became the first European Union nation to approve Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine as Prime Minister Viktor Orban takes a pre-election risk to accelerate the country’s exit from the coronavirus crisis.
Hungary’s drug regulator granted emergency approval for Russia’s Sputnik V, the agency’s director, Matyas Szentivanyi, told state television late Wednesday. The decision followed pressure by Orban to fast-track it and skirt the EU, which has yet to authorize the vaccine.
While Orban is regularly criticized in the EU for his cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Communist Party leadership, he may only be the first rather than the sole western leader to secure alternative supplies from the east amid the slow roll-out of western vaccines that have left governments exasperated. The government in Budapest is also considering procuring a Chinese vaccine from Sinopharm.
Like many of its EU peers, Hungary has faced public skepticism of the vaccines and so far has administered them for only a little more than 1% of its population amid a trickle of doses from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc.
The government has warned that without a ramp-up, curbs like an evening curfew and the closure of some businesses could be in effect through the summer.
Orban is also under the gun before 2022 parliamentary elections, which are expected to be the closest in years after the opposition united against the four-term leader. He has pledged to protect the living standards of Hungarians, a tall order after his cabinet projected a 6.4% economic decline for 2020.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will be in Moscow on Friday where he may agree to a large purchase of the Russian vaccine. Despite the emergency approval -- which is for six months and an option to extend that for another six -- Hungary’s health authority is still reviewing the Russian version in tests, and mass inoculations may happen only after its sign-off, state television reported.
Hungary is also ready to purchase more than a million doses from Sinopharm within days of regulatory approval, Orban told state radio on January 15.
Ideological Shift
The willingness to go ahead with eastern procurements follows Orban’s ideological shift from once being a staunch supporter western values to a leader who has vowed to eradicate liberal democracy, cultivated ties with strongmen and frequently clashed with the EU over his decade-old consolidation of power.
Orban has sought to follow the warming of political ties with business deals, including a Russia-backed $15 billion expansion of Hungary’s sole nuclear plant and a $2 billion rail link between Budapest and Belgrade, part of the China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Both contracts are at least partly classified.
Extending the deal-making to vaccines the EU hasn’t yet approved isn’t without risks. Chinese and Russian developers have been slow compared with their western peers in releasing clinical trial data, raising questions over transparency, efficacy and safety.
Getting Hungarians to trust vaccines is also a challenge after Orban, an early supporter of Russia’s Sputnik, said people wouldn’t be told which doses they’d be getting. He has since said people would be informed.
Hungarians are still generally skeptical of Covid-19 vaccines, with 27% responding “Yes” to a question on whether they would get the jab if it became available, compared with 29% who said “No,” according to a survey by the state statistics office published on January 14. That compared with 15% in favor of the vaccine and 36% against a month earlier.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says Fauci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 billion doses to poor in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response: Anthony Fauci
- "The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Found only small chunks of remains’: Why Indonesia crash was the 'worst'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google to pay French publishers for online content under new copyright agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's inaugural address written by Indian-American earns praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European firms improve diversity scores in pandemic year: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia air crash: Boeing jet’s throttle becomes focus in probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese rescuers hope to drill shaft to free 21 miners trapped for 11 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan faces dilemma of sourcing Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary becomes first EU nation to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gratitude for your long-standing support': Dalai Lama congratulates Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twin suicide bombings kill at least 13, injure over 25 in Baghdad: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox