Hunter Biden Indictment LIVE Updates: US president's son charged for illegal firearm possession
Live

Hunter Biden Indictment LIVE Updates: US president's son charged for illegal firearm possession

Sep 15, 2023 04:51 AM IST
Hunter Biden Indictment LIVE Updates: Hunter Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a Colt Cobra handgun in October 2018

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was criminally charged on Thursday, after efforts to reach a plea deal failed, leading to the first-ever prosecution of a sitting president's child.

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance,
President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance,(AP)

Hunter Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a Colt Cobra handgun in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware.

The indictment filed on Thursday US District Court in Delaware with three criminal counts related to making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm and illegally possessing the firearm as a drug addict.

  • Sep 15, 2023 04:51 AM IST

    Joe Biden's son Hunter indicted on federal firearm charges

    US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been indicted on Thursday on three counts of illegaly possessing a firearm while being addicted to drugs, reported New York Post.

    First son Hunter Biden was indicted in Delaware by special counsel David Weiss.

    Moreover, the charges against Hunter can carry up to 25 years in prison and could further form the first of multiple criminal cases, according to New York Post.

    Hunter, who is 53, may also face tax fraud and illegal foreign lobbying counts in DC and Los Angeles.

    However, Hunter Biden was also accused of lying about his drug use on a gun purchase form in 2018 when he bought a Colt Cobra revolver.

    According to New York Post, he also wrote in his 2021 memoir "Beautiful Things" that he was abusing drugs at the time.

    The indictment of Biden's son is related to three counts; violating federal laws governing gun ownership, lying to authority figures and interstate commerce.

  • Sep 15, 2023 04:13 AM IST

    Hunter Biden's ruling comes amid Joe Biden's impeachment probe

    Earlier on Wednesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy authorised House committees on Tuesday to launch a formal impeachment probe on US President Joe Biden based on the House GOP's investigations into his family's foreign business ties and the prosecution of his son Hunter Biden, The Hill reported.

    McCarthy's formal support for impeachment comes after he previously stated that he believed the House probes would eventually lead to an impeachment investigation.

    The House Oversight Committee has not concluded that Biden directly benefited financially from his son Hunter Biden's business operations or that he made any policy judgements as a result of them in the months that it has been studying them.

  • Sep 15, 2023 03:29 AM IST

    Recap: Charges against Hunter Biden

    US President Joe Biden's son Hunter was indicted Thursday for illegally buying a gun when he was using drugs, casting a new shadow over his father's campaign for reelection next year.

    Hunter Biden, 53, was charged with two counts of making false statements when claiming on forms required for the 2018 gun purchase that he was not using drugs illegally at the time.

    A third charge said that, based on the false statements, he illegally possessed the gun during an 11-day period in October that year.

    If convicted on all three felony charges, Biden could in theory face 25 years in prison, though in practice they are seldom punished by any jail time.

  • Sep 15, 2023 03:18 AM IST

    Plea deal collapsed

    A leading Democrat, Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-mayor of Atlanta and a former senior adviser to Joe Biden, questioned why Hunter had been charged.

    "Can anyone tell me how many people have been federally indicted for purchasing a gun while dealing with substance abuse issues?" Bottoms said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    "I don't know the answer, but in my over 29 years as an attorney, I have never heard of it."

    The gun charges were filed by Justice Department special counsel David Weiss, who has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018 over various allegations, mostly related to his overseas business deals.

    Two months ago a plea deal between Biden and Weiss, covering the gun charge as well as alleged tax violations, went sour.

    Biden agreed to plead guilty in federal court in Delaware to two minor tax charges. In exchange he was offered probation, as he had already paid what he owed the government along with penalties.

  • Sep 15, 2023 01:46 AM IST

    Gun charges mark new blow in Hunter Biden's troubled life

    Federal gun charges are just the latest blow in a litany of legal and personal setbacks for Hunter Biden, whose status as son of the US president masks a tragic and troubled life.

    The accusations Thursday that he broke the law in purchasing a firearm in 2018 while addicted to crack cocaine reinforces Hunter Biden's reputation as a magnet for lurid activities now haunting President Joe Biden as he seeks re-election.

    Hunter Biden, 53, has written movingly of his attempts to put his past behind him, but the gun charges and a separate, highly politicized push by Republicans to impeach his father make that nearly impossible.

    "Today's charges against Hunter Biden are a very small start," Republican Representative James Comer wrote on the X social media site, demanding that authorities probe what he called "everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling."

  • Sep 15, 2023 01:11 AM IST

    Charges against Hunter Biden

    The first-ever indictment of a sitting president's child, filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, charged Hunter Biden with three criminal counts related to lying about the fact he was using illegal drugs at that time, which would have banned him under the law from owning a firearm.

    The charges ensure that courtroom drama will play an outsized role in the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign as Joe Biden, 80, seeks reelection in a likely rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, 77, who faces four upcoming criminal trials of his own.

    The new charges against Hunter Biden brought by recently elevated U.S. Special Counsel David Weiss say nothing about any violations of U.S. tax law. A prior deal under which Hunter Biden, 53, would have pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enroll in a program to avoid prosecution on the gun charge collapsed in a stunning turn in a July hearing.

  • Sep 15, 2023 01:01 AM IST

    What Hunter Biden has said on his drug addiction: ‘You don’t get rid of it but…’

    US president Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges as he was accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018. As per the indictment filed in a federal court in Delaware, Hunter Biden acknowledged that he was struggling with addiction to crack cocaine at that time. His battles with drug abuse and addiction have earlier been detailed as well. Read more

  • Sep 15, 2023 12:47 AM IST

    Recap: Biden's son Hunter hit with gun charge, first for a US president's child

    U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was criminally charged on Thursday with deceiving a gun dealer into selling him a firearm, in the latest sign of how the younger Biden's legal woes may weigh on his father's re-election bid next year.

    The first-ever indictment of a sitting president's child, filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, charged Hunter Biden with three criminal counts related to lying about the fact he was using illegal drugs at that time, which would have banned him under the law from owning a firearm.

    The charges ensure that courtroom drama will play an outsized role in the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign as Joe Biden, 80, seeks reelection in a likely rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, 77, who faces four upcoming criminal trials of his own.

    The new charges against Hunter Biden brought by recently elevated U.S. Special Counsel David Weiss say nothing about any violations of U.S. tax law. A prior deal under which Hunter Biden, 53, would have pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enroll in a program to avoid prosecution on the gun charge collapsed in a stunning turn in a July hearing.

  • Sep 15, 2023 12:37 AM IST

    FBI agent involved in Hunter Biden probe does not believe politics were involved

    An FBI special agent involved in the Hunter Biden probe told the House Judiciary Committee that they did not believe politics were involved in decision-making during the federal investigation into President Biden’s son, according to testimony reviewed by Fox News Digital.

    The FBI agent participated in a transcribed interview behind closed doors Monday. Fox News Digital has reviewed a copy of the transcript of that testimony and agreed not to identify the agent.

  • Sep 15, 2023 12:32 AM IST

    Hunter Biden first sitting US president's child to be indicted: What we know so far?

    The new charges against Hunter Biden brought by US special counsel David Weiss do not include violations of US tax law.

    The 53-year-old has been accused of lying about his use of narcotics when he purchased a Colt Cobra handgun in October 2018.

    A prior deal under which Hunter Biden would have pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enroll in a program to avoid prosecution on a gun-related charge collapsed in July. Read more

  • Sep 15, 2023 12:22 AM IST

    Hunter Biden indicted: Will US president's son be jailed?

    US president Joe Biden's son Hunter was indicted on federal firearms charges as he was accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018. At that time, Hunter Biden has earlier acknowledged that he was struggling with an addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware by the special counsel overseeing the case. Read more

  • Sep 15, 2023 12:22 AM IST

    Joe Biden's son Hunter charged: Lied about taking drugs while buying firearms

    US president Joe Biden's son Hunter was indicted for illegally buying a gun five years ago at a time when he admits he was using drugs heavily. Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of making false statements- claiming on forms that he was not using drugs illegally when he bought a revolver in Delaware. Read more

  • Sep 14, 2023 11:50 PM IST

    Hunter Biden indictment comes amid Joe Biden impeachment probe

    The indictment comes as congressional Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president, in large part over Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Republicans have obtained testimony about how Hunter Biden used the “Biden brand” to drum up work overseas, but they have not produced hard evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

  • Sep 14, 2023 11:49 PM IST

    What is Hunter Biden accused of?

    Hunter Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware.

  • Sep 14, 2023 11:45 PM IST

    Joe Biden's son Hunter indicted on federal firearms charges

    Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president’s son. Read more

