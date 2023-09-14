Hunter Biden Indictment LIVE Updates: US president's son charged for illegal firearm possession

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was criminally charged on Thursday, after efforts to reach a plea deal failed, leading to the first-ever prosecution of a sitting president's child. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance,(AP)

Hunter Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a Colt Cobra handgun in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware.

The indictment filed on Thursday US District Court in Delaware with three criminal counts related to making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm and illegally possessing the firearm as a drug addict.