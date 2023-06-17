Hunter Biden questioned under oath in Arkansas child support case as mother of his daughter attends

In a significant development within Hunter Biden's child support case in Arkansas, he was questioned under oath on Friday. The mother of his out-of-wedlock daughter, Lunden Roberts, attended the deposition as her lawyers sought to examine the political figure's finances.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, talks with his sister Ashley Biden as they attend his daughter Maisy Biden's commencement ceremony at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 53-year-old son of President Joe Biden aims to reduce his $20,000 monthly child support payments for their four-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts.

According to Daily Mail Hunter Biden arrived at the Little Rock office building for the deposition in a high-profile manner, accompanied by a five-car motorcade and members of the Secret Service. Shortly after his arrival, Lunden Roberts also entered the building.

The deposition, commencing at 9 a.m. local time, concluded by 11 a.m.

Lunden made a "highly unusual" decision to be present during the questioning, according to a source. By attending the deposition, she and her legal team strategically aimed to probe Hunter Biden, about his earnings.

The presence of Roberts may have been intended to create a psychological impact. “Attending Hunter’s deposition would have been a strategic choice and perhaps a head game,” the source stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“And why not? It’s harder for most people to be truthful about a person in their presence.”

During the deposition, Hunter Biden, who was being questioned for the first time in this case, faced several inquiries about his financial situation and the claims that he can no longer afford the current child support payments.

The 32-year-old former stripper's legal team, accusing Hunter of “living lavishly,” alleges that he failed to provide evidence of his finances and has requested that he be held in contempt of court for his alleged deception.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a court filing last month, Roberts' lawyer, Clinton Lancaster, wrote, "Mr. Biden does not want to disclose his income and assets, says that he is somewhat financially destitute, while he lives on a mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, has Secret Service protection, and enjoys his time abroad." These allegations highlight the ongoing disputes surrounding Hunter Biden's financial transparency.

Roberts' legal team has sought to depose former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler as an expert witness in the case. Ziegler, the founder of the nonprofit organization Marco Polo, published a comprehensive analysis of the contents of Hunter's infamous laptop, which sparked controversy in the past.

ALSO READ| Can Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage survive the power struggle? Expert breaks it down

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite Hunter Biden's attempts to block Ziegler's deposition, the judge declined his request, allowing the deposition to proceed.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Hunter Biden's financial documents have faced scrutiny. During a hearing in Batesville court, Judge Holly Meyer expressed concern over the extensive redaction of documents related to Biden's finances, stating, “The ability to redact is somewhat being abused.”

The judge ordered Hunter's legal team to refile certain financial documents, emphasizing the need for transparency.

The 53-year-Old’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, a prominent Democratic figure, informed the court that his client had already paid Roberts $750,000 in child support since acknowledging Navy Joan as his daughter.

Navy Joan with Robert. (Image Credit: lundentownn_/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first son's financial disclosures and expenditures have garnered attention, including his use of a private jet for travel to the court hearing, estimated to cost between $55,000 and $117,000.

About the ongoing Legal dispute between Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts

The legal battle between Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts began in 2019 when Roberts filed a lawsuit after Biden initially denied the paternity of Navy Joan. A subsequent DNA test confirmed Roberts' claims.

Although the two parties reached a settlement agreement in 2020, Hunter reopened the case in September of the same year, seeking a modification to the support payments. The next court date is scheduled for July 10, where oral arguments on Roberts' motion to sanction Hunter Biden and impose jail time will be heard, along with the request for him to pay $20,000 in legal fees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plus, Roberts has sought to legally change her child's last name to Biden, with her attorney stating that Navy would benefit from carrying a family name associated with education, success, financial acumen, and political power.

President Joe Biden has consistently refrained from acknowledging Navy as his grandchild, only mentioning his "six grandchildren" in public appearances. Notably, the other six grandchildren were born within wedlock and are recognized on White House Christmas stockings, while Navy Roberts is absent from the lineup.

ALSO READ| | Kevin Costner has no ‘legal basis’ to remove estranged wife Christine from his home amid their divorce: Report

The first son continues to face challenges beyond the child support case. Recently, photos from his controversial laptop containing explicit images, including drug paraphernalia and intimate photos, were leaked online. He is also under investigation by the Delaware US Attorney's Office for potential tax fraud and false statements on a federal gun purchase form. Hunter and his father are also subjects of a probe by the House Oversight Committee regarding the alleged acceptance of bribes from a Ukrainian gas company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand Hunter's former business partner, Devon Archer, is reportedly in talks to testify before the committee about the business dealings of the Biden family in Russia and Ukraine.