News / World News / Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Storm moves within striking distance of Mexican peninsula
Live

Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Storm moves within striking distance of Mexican peninsula

Aug 20, 2023 03:46 PM IST
OPEN APP

Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary moved closer to the coast of Mexico early Sunday.

Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary moved closer to the coast of Mexico early Sunday on a continued path to the Baja California peninsula as a weakened but dangerous Category 1 hurricane, which the National Weather Service said was likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding to the region and cross into the southwestern U.S. as a tropical storm.

Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary moves closer to the coast of Mexico early Sunday.
Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary moves closer to the coast of Mexico early Sunday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 20, 2023 03:46 PM IST

    Hurricane Hilary: Storm weakens to Category 1, but risk doesn't

    According to experts, despite being downgraded to Category 1, Hurricane Hilary remains a significant risk. Jamie Rhome, the Deputy Director of the US National Hurricane Center on Saturday, emphasized that the downgrading doesn't diminish the dangers, particularly the threat of flooding. He urged people not to underestimate the situation due to the weakening trend. "Don’t let the weakening trend and the intensity lower your guard," Rhome stated.

  • Aug 20, 2023 03:06 PM IST

    Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hilary weakens to Category 1 hurricane as storm moves within striking distance of Mexican peninsula

    Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary moved closer to the coast of Mexico early Sunday on a continued path to the Baja California peninsula as a weakened but dangerous Category 1 hurricane, which the National Weather Service said was likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding to the region and cross into the southwestern U.S. as a tropical storm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hurricane

Japan, Iran leaders to meet in New York. On agenda: Tehran's nuclear programme

world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Kishida and Raisi also met last September when they visited New York for the UN General Assembly.

An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Vladimir Putin may be increasing pressure on rich Russians. Latest example is…

Russia Ukraine War: Andrey Melnichenko is the founder of Russia’s biggest steam coal miner Suek JSK and fertilizer maker EuroChem Group AG.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 03:40 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

Hurricane Hilary Live: Storm moves within striking distance of Mexican peninsula

Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary moved closer to the coast of Mexico early Sunday.

Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary moves closer to the coast of Mexico early Sunday.
world news
Updated on Aug 20, 2023 03:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan? Major move by Shehbaz Sharif amid conjecture

Shehbaz Sharif's visit to London comes amid speculation that Nawaz Sharif might be returning to Pakistan soon.

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, brother of Shehbaz Sharif.(AFP)
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 03:02 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

Ukraine's Zelensky vows retaliation for Chernihiv attack that killed 7 people

Russia-Ukraine War: The governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said that the total number of people wounded had risen to 148.

Russia-Ukraine War: A local resident stands next to a damaged car at the site of a missile strike in Chernihiv.(AFP)
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 02:41 PM IST
AP |

Pak's ex-human rights minister's daughter arrested; family calls it 'abduction'

A Tarnol Police Station personnel said the young lawyer and activist was booked for interference in state affairs, staging a sit-in, and resistance.

Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's former human rights minister.(Photo credit-Twitter)
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 02:01 PM IST
PTI |

Incredible resurfaced clip shows Bigfoot moving through Mississippi woods: Watch

Sasquatch, or Bigfoot, is believed to be a large and hairy humanlike creature

A video that has resurfaced and gone viral seemingly shows a Sasquatch moving through Mississippi woods (Josh Highcliff/YouTube screenshot)
world news
Updated on Aug 20, 2023 12:59 PM IST
BySumanti Sen

'German church staff made 1,000 attempts to access porn on work devices'

A local media report showed that dozens of employees, including senior clerics, had made attempts to access pornographic websites.

A view of Cologne Cathedral, western Germany. (AFP/Representative image)
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 11:59 AM IST
AP |

Norwegian mass killer sues state over human rights for 'extreme' isolation

Anders Behring Breivik, now 44, is serving Norway's longest sentence, 21 years, which can be extended if he is still considered a threat.

Anders Behring Breivik is pictured on the last day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, January 18, 2017.(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand

California Netflix software engineer, 22, disappears after boarding Uber

Yohanes Kidane's family said that he was seen on security camera leaving his apartment building in downtown San Jose

Yohanes Kidane got the job as a software engineer right after college (Yohanes Kidane/LinkedIn)
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 11:31 AM IST
BySumanti Sen

Suspected North Korean hackers target US-South Korea joint military drills

South Korea and the United States will kick off the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills on Monday through August 31.

North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion.(Bloomberg/Representative image)
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 10:05 AM IST
AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Explained: Why is China upset about Taiwan VP William Lai's visit to US

Taiwan has termed China as the "bully next door", adding that Beijing should hold its own election instead of shaping Taipei.

Taiwan's Vice President William Lai leaves the stage after addressing supporters at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront hotel in Burlingame, California, U.S. (REUTERS)
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 09:22 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Several flights cancelled as Hurricane Hilary approaches: 10 points update

As the storm advanced towards California, it weakened from a Category 3 storm to a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said

Residents of Long Beach wait in line to fill up sandbags in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary in Long Beach, California, U.S. August 19, 2023 (REUTERS/Zaydee Sanchez)(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 09:09 AM IST
BySumanti Sen

Highly mutated Covid variant detected in four countries: What experts said

Scientists are closely monitoring the emergence of a new mutation BA.2.86, primarily because it has 36 mutations.

At present there no evidence if this version spreads faster or causes more serious illness than its previous ones.
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 08:09 AM IST
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Bomb blast in Pakistan's Waziristan; 11 labourers killed

The police spokesperson said that the bomb exploded in a van in North Waziristan.

As many as 11 labourers were killed and two sustained injured in a bomb blast in the Gulmir Kot area in Pakistan’s North Waziristan(Representational image)
world news
Published on Aug 20, 2023 08:09 AM IST
ANI |
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out