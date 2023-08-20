Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Storm moves within striking distance of Mexican peninsula
Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary moved closer to the coast of Mexico early Sunday.
Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary moved closer to the coast of Mexico early Sunday on a continued path to the Baja California peninsula as a weakened but dangerous Category 1 hurricane, which the National Weather Service said was likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding to the region and cross into the southwestern U.S. as a tropical storm.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 20, 2023 03:46 PM IST
Hurricane Hilary: Storm weakens to Category 1, but risk doesn't
According to experts, despite being downgraded to Category 1, Hurricane Hilary remains a significant risk. Jamie Rhome, the Deputy Director of the US National Hurricane Center on Saturday, emphasized that the downgrading doesn't diminish the dangers, particularly the threat of flooding. He urged people not to underestimate the situation due to the weakening trend. "Don’t let the weakening trend and the intensity lower your guard," Rhome stated.
- Aug 20, 2023 03:06 PM IST
Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hilary weakens to Category 1 hurricane as storm moves within striking distance of Mexican peninsula
Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary moved closer to the coast of Mexico early Sunday on a continued path to the Baja California peninsula as a weakened but dangerous Category 1 hurricane, which the National Weather Service said was likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding to the region and cross into the southwestern U.S. as a tropical storm.