‘Hysterical’: Adorable Golden Retriever becomes overnight sensation as it refuses to leave after a day at the brewery

An adorable Golden Retriever became an overnight sensation after a video of the pooch seemingly not wanting to leave after a day at the brewery went viral. The video, shared by TikTok user patric.ryan22, shows the dog lying on its back in the parking lot of Harpoon Brewery in Vermont, with the puzzled pet parent waiting. An adorable Golden Retriever became an overnight sensation after a video of the pooch seemingly not wanting to leave after a day at the brewery went viral (patric.ryan22/TikTok)

"This pup didn't want his day at the brewery to end," the TikTok user captioned the video. The clip shows the dog’s owner holding its leash while waiting for it to get up. They eventually take their phone out and begin to scroll, not knowing what to do.

Bystanders filmed the video. "He's like, 'Well guys, I guess we're gonna stay here,'" a person says over the video. Another voice says, “He does not wanna leave."

The pet parent puts back his phone after a while, walking around to look at the dog, whose tantrums have yet to get over. "He doesn't know what to do," one of the bystanders says. "He's like, 'C,mon.' 'Alright. Alright’.”

The dog then sits upright on its paws, but refuses to leave. "He's like, 'I don't think so bud, My day's not over yet,'" one of the narrators says as the dog falls back on the ground again."And he's gonna go back on his back," the other bystander says. The owner eventually picks the dog up and carries it towards the cars, as bystanders laugh joyously.

The TikTok video garnered more than 41.6 million views, 4.2 million likes, 188,000 bookmarks, and over 43,000 comments.

In the comment section, one TikToker wrote, “my golden retriever did this all the time especially at the beach”. One user said, “Hysterical that the pup stills doesn’t move after being picked up,” while another joked, “Carried out like a drunk Friend”. “Golden’s are family dogs reasoning being is because they act like straight out toddlers,” wrote one user.