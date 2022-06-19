‘I am good': US President Joe Biden falls off while riding his bicycle | Video
- The president told a small crowd of well-wishers and reporters that he had lost his balance as he tried to pull a foot out of a bike clip.
US President Joe Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle near his beach home in the state of Delaware Saturday morning, but was unhurt.
A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his fall. He then says: "I'm good."
He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden in a state park near their beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell.
The president told a small crowd of well-wishers and reporters that he had lost his balance as he tried to pull a foot out of a bike clip.
The result: "a mad scramble of Secret Service and press," a White House pool report said, adding there were no visible scrapes or bruises from the fall.
"No medical attention is needed," a White House official said. "The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family."
Videos posted to social media later in the afternoon showed the president seeking to prove his agility.
Reporters and onlookers called out as Biden left a church service, asking if had suffered any injuries from his spill.
Biden didn't answer but took three quick hops and raised his fists in a demonstration of strength.
As the oldest US president, Biden's health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.
In November 2020, shortly after his election but before taking office, Biden broke a foot while playing with his pet German shepherds.
But a year later, in November 2021, his doctor gave Biden a clean bill of health, describing him as "healthy" and "vigorous."
Taking a few questions from reporters on Saturday, Biden said he was "in the process of making up my mind" about easing some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods in order to soften inflationary pressures.
He said he would be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.
And asked if he was satisfied with progress on gun legislation -- after mass shootings in Texas and New York brought new demands for action -- Biden said only that he was happy with action by his home state of Delaware, which passed a ban on assault-style weapons.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 19, 2022
Dear Aries, you will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy. Being a choosy eater will keep Taurus in good shape. For Leo, a new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated for Aquarius and will be lots of fun.
-
Kerala CM urges Modi to put ‘Agnipath’ on hold, cites ‘sentiments’ of youngsters
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the protests against the Centre's new recruitment scheme 'Agnipath', which continued for the fourth day on Saturday, is a “clear indication of the sentiments of India's youngsters”.
-
Harmanpreet Kaur says things will be 'much easier' in post-Mithali Raj era
Mithali Raj bid adieu to all international formats earlier this month after dominating women's cricket for 23 years as a batter and skipper. Raj, who is the all-time leading run-scorer in women's one-day internationals, remains a pivotal figure in Indian cricket. During her glittering spell in world cricket that comprised 7,805 ODI runs including seven centuries in 232 matches.
-
Watch: Mohammad Amir brings out the famous 'Pushpa' celebration in T20 Blast
Mohammad Amir returned to competitive cricket action in April after over four months during a County Championships match for Gloucestershire against Hampshire. He played only two games in the County stint before returning in the XI for the side in the T20 Blast on Friday. Amir produced an impressive performance in the game against Somerset, registering figures of 2/25 in four overs; however, Gloucestershire faced a narrow 7-run loss in the game.
-
India legend identifies Hardik Pandya's ‘ideal’ batting position in T20Is
Hardik Pandya’s contribution of 46(31) was crucial in India’s victory against South Africa on Friday, leveling the series at 2-2. On a pitch where the top-order batsmen had failed to get going, Pandya came in at number five and took his time to settle in, before accelerating alongside Dinesh Karthik and ensuring India could reach a strong finish at 169/6. India eventually folded South Africa to 87/9, registering a dominant 82-run victory.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics