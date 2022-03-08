Russia-Ukraine war: 'I'm in Kyiv… not afraid,' says Zelenskyy as Russian troops advance

As Russian forces inched closer to the capital city of Kyiv, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (local time) gave details of the location from where he has been working since the military onslaught began about two weeks ago.

In an eight-minute video, Zelenskyy said he is staying in Kyiv and working with his team to defend his country. "On Bankova Street. I am not hiding. And I am not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this Patriotic War of ours," he wrote in the caption along with the video.

"We are all on the ground. We are all working. Everyone is where they should be. I am in Kyiv. My team is with me. The territorial defence is on the ground. The servicemen are in positions. Doctors, rescuers, transporters, diplomats, journalists.. everyone. We are all at war. We all contribute to our victory, which will definitely be achieved," the Ukrainian President said in the video.

Zelenskyy, who was a comic before taking office in 2018, also pointed the camera outside the window to show what appeared to be nighttime in Kyiv and showed the Gorodetsky House, a historic building that sits across the street from his office.

The video has been posted on Instagram through his official handle and comes amid speculation that he has fled to Poland with his family.

Russian forces launched a full-blown invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Since then, Zelenskyy has been rallying residents to remain defiant against Russia by posting video messages through his social media platforms. Through these videos, Zelesnkyy has also been reassuring Ukrainians of him still fighting the war from Ukraine itself.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's military intelligence said forces had killed a Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv, the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion.

During the 13-days of war, Ukrainian forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops, Reuters reported citing local officials. Russia has, however, confirmed the loss of about 500 soldiers. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

Meanwhile, the World Bank approved $723 million in loans and grants for Ukraine to be transferred in the next few days. US congressional negotiators neared a deal to provide Ukraine billions of dollars in emergency aid. The White House requested $10 billion. Unprecedented sanctions have been imposed by the West on the Kremlin to penalise its action in Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)