‘I am the boss’: Trump jokingly tells world leaders as he arrives for meeting on final day at G7 summit

Even at a summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, it was Donald Trump who wanted to command the room. As leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) gathered in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains on Wednesday, the US president arrived late to a morning session. Track the G7 summit live here

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a working session with G7 leaders and outreach partners on promoting economic growth.(REUTERS)

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“I'm the boss,” Trump declared as he walked into the room, where fellow world leaders were already seated. The comment drew laughter from those present.

Macron greeted Trump with, “How are you?” “Good, thank you,” Trump replied before taking his seat.

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | 'Several Indians have also lost their lives': PM Modi flags maritime concerns at G7 summit Trump at the G7 summit {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump’s presence over the three-day summit came days after he announced a tentative peace agreement with Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump’s presence over the three-day summit came days after he announced a tentative peace agreement with Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} French officials had reason to be relieved. Unlike the previous G7 summit in Canada, where Trump left before the event ended, he remained for the full gathering in France and signed onto the final G7 communique. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} French officials had reason to be relieved. Unlike the previous G7 summit in Canada, where Trump left before the event ended, he remained for the full gathering in France and signed onto the final G7 communique. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Macron also invited Trump to dinner at the Palace of Versailles after the summit. The French President said beforehand that the evening would not be a “gala” dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Macron also invited Trump to dinner at the Palace of Versailles after the summit. The French President said beforehand that the evening would not be a “gala” dinner. {{/usCountry}}

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As photographers briefly entered the meeting room, Trump again joked, “Would you like to stay for the meeting? It's ok with me.” The press was later ushered out.

G7 backs Iran breakthrough

The summit produced significant diplomatic developments. G7 leaders threw their support behind Trump’s preliminary agreement with Iran, a deal aimed at reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz after months of disruption. The issues began when the US and Israel collectively bombed Iran and assassinated several of their top officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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In a joint statement, leaders praised Trump’s “strong leadership” in securing what they described as a breakthrough. They said the agreement, expected to be formally signed on Friday, June 19, was a “historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear weapon.”

A harder line on Russia

Ukraine was another major focus of discussions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kyiv’s allies arrived at the summit hoping to convince Trump that Ukraine’s recent battlefield gains have strengthened its position ahead of any future peace negotiations with Moscow.

The resulting G7 statement suggested that argument may be finding a receptive audience in Washington.

Trump described his meeting with Zelensky and other leaders as “very good”, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pointed to what he saw as a shift in the US position.

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“There has been a change in position on the part of the United States and President Trump,” Carney said, as per the Associated Press. “There is a position that is harder toward Russia and more realistic, in our view, of the situation on the ground of the war.”

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