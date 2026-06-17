'Several Indians have also lost their lives': PM Modi flags maritime concerns at G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for secure maritime routes and the protection of seafarers, telling G7 leaders that conflicts in West Asia have disrupted global trade and caused loss of life, days after three Indian mariners were killed in a US military strike in the Gulf of Oman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, in Evian on Tuesday. (@narendramodi X)

Addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, PM Modi said India firmly believes that lasting solutions to conflicts can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation.

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‘Ensure safety of seafarers’: PM at G7 The prime minister noted that disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz had affected the global economy and said many Indian citizens had lost their lives in the conflict.

Modi's remarks on the need to protect seafarers came amid growing anger in India over the deaths of the three Indian crew members in a US military attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman last week.

He raised the issue a day before his bilateral talks with the US president.

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region," Modi said while addressing the session, 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity'.

Referring to the impact of the conflict on global commerce, he said disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz had hurt the world economy.

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives," he added.

"It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the seafarers who connect all nations through global maritime trade. We must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear," he said.

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What is happening? The US Central Command said it had taken action against three vessels - Marivex on June 8, Settebello on June 9 and Jalveer on June 11 -- alleging that they were attempting to violate the US blockade of Iranian ports.

In his address, Modi also underscored the importance of trust in international relations, saying that mutual confidence among nations had become a more valuable strategic asset than minerals, technology or markets.

He said that in an increasingly interconnected world, where energy, food, health, cyber and economic security are closely linked, stronger international partnerships were essential for humanity's progress and prosperity.

Warning that trade and technology were being used to pursue narrow interests, Modi said such practices had contributed to a growing trust deficit in the international system.

"Today's world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. A nation's energy, food, health, and cyber security, as well as its economic prosperity, are not determined solely within its own borders. Mobility, data, capital, and technology all connect us," he said.

"In such times, the importance of partnerships naturally grows. However, partnerships succeed only when trust lies at their core," he added.

The prime minister elaborated on why trust was essential for global development and prosperity.

"The trust that technology and supply chains will be used for the global good, rather than as weapons. The trust that development opportunities will not be limited to just a few countries. The trust that global institutions will be capable of fulfilling the aspirations of all nations," he said.

"India's experience demonstrates that development is most effective when it is aligned with the aspirations of the people," he added.

Modi travelled to France for the G7 summit after concluding a two-day visit to Slovakia. India was invited to attend the summit as a guest country.

The Group of Seven (G7) comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union is also a member of the bloc.

The forum serves as a platform for its members to discuss and coordinate responses to major economic, financial and geopolitical challenges facing the world.