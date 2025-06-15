Search Search
'I do a lot, never get credit': Trump says Iran-Israel peace soon, asks them to make deal

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 07:49 PM IST

'I do a lot, never get credit': Trump asserts role in Iran-Israel peace talks, asks them to make deal

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Iran and Israel “should make a deal” and added that his intervention has led to peace between several countries in conflict, but he “never got credit”.

Trump said there will soon be peace, soon between Israel and Iran(AP photos)
Trump said there will soon be peace, soon between Israel and Iran(AP photos)

Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, also repeated his claim of trade being used for India and Pakistan's ceasefire understanding last month. Follow Iran-Israel tensions live updates

India has rejected Donald Trump's claims of trade being a key part of reaching the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan, saying it was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Citing ‘peace’ between countries like Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia over issues they once had, Donald Trump on Sunday, in a post on Truth Social, said he does “a lot” and “never” gets "credit" for anything.

 

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!” Donald Trump said.

“Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!). Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!” he added.

“Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said.

Iran and Israel have been raining missiles and drones over each other following Israeli strikes on Iranian territory on Friday, under operation ‘Rising Lion’ which the government said was carried out to stop Tehran from going further with its ambitious nuclear plans. 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
