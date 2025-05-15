India-Pakistan DGMOs agree on continuing measures to reduce border tensions

The Indian Army on Thursday said that after talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on May 10, both sides agreed to continue measures to ease tensions and reduce alertness along the border. DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai speaks during the press conference on 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

“Further to the understanding reached between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on 10 May 25, it has been decided to continue confidence-building measures so as to reduce the alertness levels,” a statement from the Indian Army read.

The DGMO level-talks were last held on May 12 regarding the upholding of ceasefire understanding reached between the two-nuclear armed neighbours to stop all military actions against each other.

Key condition

As reported by HT, the issues discussed included the commitment reached on May 10 that both India and Pakistan “must not fire a single shot” or initiate any aggressive or inimical action against each other. “It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas,” the army had said earlier in a statement.

The ceasefire understanding between the two countries has largely held up despite brief drone sightings across several border areas. “Disappointingly and should I add expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border and LoC (Line of Control) firing followed by drone intrusions across the expanse of the western front through Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday,” Army’s director general of military operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said on Sunday at a special press briefing on Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi has made it clear that talks with Pakistan will be held only at the level of DGMOs and the discussions will not cover contentious issues like Kashmir or the now-suspended Indus Waters Treaty. “There will be no political conversations,” a person aware of the matter had told HT.