'I do wake up at night': Germany's Merkel 'kept awake' by coronavirus decisions
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that she wakes up at night thinking about the life-and-death decisions she faces in trying to get to grips with the coronavirus pandemic.
Merkel, a scientist known for her no-nonsense approach, has come under pressure in the last few weeks over a slow vaccination rollout in Germany and the European Union compared with countries such as Britain, the United States and Israel.
In an unusually personal television interview, Merkel said she knew many people who feared for their livelihood due to the pandemic and that such stories stayed with her.
"I do wake up sometimes at night and think about things. It's a difficult time for me. I want to have thought things through a lot before I make decisions," Merkel told RTL/n-tv.
Facing fierce criticism from some German media, especially top-selling daily Bild, Merkel had earlier spoken to a group of Germans about the crisis and effects of the lockdown, including some distraught parents who were struggling to cope.
Yet Merkel, who won praise for her handling of the first wave of the crisis, warned that although the situation was moving in the right direction, patience was still needed.
"I see some light at the end of the tunnel ... But we must be very, very careful to ensure so many people don't die on the last stretch," she said, adding it was too soon to say how long Germany's strict lockdown would be needed.
"I would love to impart some good news," she said. "But there is no point in awakening false hope so I always try to be realistic," she said.
Germany has registered more than 2.2 million cases and nearly 60,000 deaths related to the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Brazil records over 1,200 Covid-19 deaths for third straight day
Biden touts 'muscular' foreign policy in first diplomatic speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar coup: UNSC calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, politicians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden set to accept more refugees after years of Trump restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under Biden, first US warship sails via Taiwan strait
- The 7th Fleet’s guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain transited through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More US celebs back farmers’ protest in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to visit State department as US reengages with its allies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Treasury Secretary Yellen convenes US market regulators to discuss GameStop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain explores mixed Covid vaccine shots as variants threaten
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says it will send 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Syria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake social media accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan says China's Sinopharm vaccine not effective for people over 60 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox