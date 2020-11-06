‘Have decisively won but there was polling interference from big media, big tech’, says US President Trump

world

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 06:32 IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday alleged that there was election interference from ‘big media and big tech’ and said that he has won decisively while addressing Americans from the White House.

Donald Trump alleged that if the legal votes were counted then he is the winner. He alleged that there was voter fraud and said Democrats ensured that votes that were cast for Donald Trump remain uncounted.

“If you count the legal votes I easily win, they used illegal votes to steal the election from us,” said Donald Trump.

He also said that the media falsely propagated the idea that there was a ‘Blue Wave’. He said Democrats were not able to create any such wave and claimed he has won the elections fairly.

“There was election interference in the truest sense of the word, there were powerful special interests. There were phony polls to keep voters inside and create the illusion of momentum for Mr Biden and diminish Republican’s ability to raise funds,” Trump alleged.

He also called the exit polls broadcasted by several news networks ‘suppression polls’.

He said that the Republican party represents the American people and stands as a symbol for inclusion and said ‘Big Money, Big Tech and Big Media’ were backing the Democrats during the entire election process.

“Suppression. There are few states yet to be decided in the presidential race. The voting apparatus is run by Democrats in these states. We were winning at those key locations by a lot actually and then our numbers getting wheedled away miraculously in secret,” he said accusing Democrats of indulging in voter suppression.

He also said that his campaign team has filed several litigation against the electoral process while alleging that Republican poll observers were kept away from counting centres.

The counting process across ballot-counting centres has been live streamed the entire time during the US presidential elections. He also said that the mail-in voting system is ‘corrupt’ and claimed that it ‘totally destroyed the voting system.’