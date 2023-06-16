‘I need an answer as to WHY and HOW’: Furious Michigan mom says she found box cutter in her child's McDonald's meal

A Michigan mom lashed out after she discovered abox cutter in her child's Happy Meal from McDonald's. The woman, Dawn Paret, took to Facebook to post photos of the bright yellow box cutter she found in the meal, slamming McDonald’s in the caption. The mother took to Facebook to post photos of the bright yellow box cutter she found in the meal (Dawn Paret/Facebook)

“You hear of things like this, but never did I think it truly could happen. The amount of worry and rage that went through me - I have never experienced. A millions "what ifs" - what if it was Ava (2 years old) who found it? What if it wasn't Eliana or Ava and the next kid who was going to eat in the car and play with that?” Dawn wrote.

“McDonald's I need an answer as to WHY and HOW a box cutter ended up in the bottom of our daughter's happy meal. Simply saying, a happy meal box is your "catch all" and someone must've accidentally grabbed that one is not the answer I want,” she added.

Another mother from Michigan, Kayla Almashy, told WXYZ that she too shockingly found a box cutter inside her child's Happy Meal weeks ago. This incident took place at a different location.

“My baby, like she always says, "Mama, will you open my toy" So, she went to give me the toy, and when I grabbed it, it was a box cutter,” Kayla said. “I was blown away.”

Kayla said she thought she should come forward after Dawn’s story surfaced. She had picked up the food from a McDonald's in Brighton, about 40 minutes away from where Dawn got her food. She called up the restaurant after finding the box cutter, but the restaurant allegedly had no concrete answer. “I just wanted some type of explanation. But there was nothing that he could give me, other than he said, "Do you want a free apple pie or cookie?"” Kayla said.

Dawn told WXYZ she was furious and shocked thinking what would have happened if her child was to get hurt. “Anything could have happened, and that's what's scary,” she said. “She opened up the box looking for the toy, and he was getting the 2-year-old set up. She turned around, looked at him, held it out and said, "Dad, what is this?"”

Both the women claimed that restaurant owners said there is a box inside their store, used as a “catch all” for items kept in their kitchen. “They basically just said that they have a catch-all box that's a Happy Meal box, and someone must have just accidentally grabbed it,” Dawn said. The mothers are now urging parents to be very careful.

McDonald's told USA Today in a statement that they are investigating the matter. “The safety of customers and employees is our top priority, and we take these claims seriously,” the statement reads, according to the Daily Mail. “We have been in touch with the customers involved and are continuing to investigate.”