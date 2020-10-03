‘I think I’m doing very well’ : Trump says before boarding chopper for Walter Reed

world

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 04:27 IST

US President Donald Trump said Friday he believes he is “doing very well,” in his first public comments since announcing he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump said in a short video message posted on his Twitter account, just as he was arriving by helicopter at a military hospital near Washington for Covid-19 treatment.

“I am going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I am doing very well. But we are going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said.

“The First Lady is doing very well,” he added.