Home / World News / 'I think I'm doing very well' : Trump says before boarding chopper for Walter Reed

‘I think I’m doing very well’ : Trump says before boarding chopper for Walter Reed

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump said in a short video message posted on his Twitter account, just as he was arriving by helicopter at a military hospital near Washington for Covid-19 treatment.

world Updated: Oct 03, 2020 04:27 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bethesda/Washington
US President Donald Trump exits Marine One while arriving to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, US, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Trump will be treated for Covid-19 after being in isolation at the White House since his diagnosis, which he announced after one of his closest aides had tested positive for coronavirus infection.
US President Donald Trump exits Marine One while arriving to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, US, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Trump will be treated for Covid-19 after being in isolation at the White House since his diagnosis, which he announced after one of his closest aides had tested positive for coronavirus infection.(Bloomberg)
         

US President Donald Trump said Friday he believes he is “doing very well,” in his first public comments since announcing he had tested positive for Covid-19.



“I am going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I am doing very well. But we are going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said.

“The First Lady is doing very well,” he added.

