I will come on your show and take Covid vaccine: Ivanka Trump accepts TV host’s challenge

During a TV segment, co-host Joy Behar criticised the coronavirus vaccine which is being developed under Trump administration by doubting its credibility as she pointed out the long journey it took the world to find cure for viruses such as Polio, Smallpox.

world Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump(Reuters photo)
         

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka on Thursday said she was ready to make an appearance on a live show and take the Covid-19 vaccine after TV host Joy Behar slammed the vaccine and expressed her lack of faith.

During a segment on TV show ‘The View’, co-host Joy Behar criticised the coronavirus vaccine which is being developed under Trump administration by doubting its credibility as she pointed out the long journey it took the world to find cure of viruses such as Polio, Smallpox.

“Its not a simple thing to do. He (Donald Trump) would push anything to get re-elected. Don’t fall for it, and by the way, I would take the vaccine if Ivanka takes it,” Behar is heard saying on the show.

Taking up the challenge, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to root for the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

“Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority," she tweeted. 

Not just from Behar, but Trump has been receiving a lot of criticism on his promised Covid-19 vaccine, many calling it a campaign tactic to gain advantage at the upcoming US presidential election.

On many occasions including campaign rallies, Trump has claimed a vaccine for coronavirus will have been found by the end of this year.

Trump on Monday insisted that a vaccine may be ready “even before a very special date”, referring to November 3, the Election Day.

“We are producing a vaccine in record time. This is a vaccine that we are gonna have soon, very very soon...by the end of the year but much sooner than that perhaps,” Trump had said.

On November 3, 2020, Americans will head to the polls and vote to elect a new government for the next four years or re-elect the Trump for a second term.

