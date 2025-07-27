ICE hits back at Indian-origin lawyer for ‘Taco Bell number’ claim: ‘Lying for likes’

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) responded to a viral allegation made by Indian-origin immigration attorney Trisha Chatterjee on TikTok, stating that it had attempted to assist her directly but received no response. Immigration attorney Trisha Chatterjee uploaded the video on TikTok.(X)

The Department of Homeland Security addressed the controversy in a post on its X account, calling Chatterjee's TikTok video an example of “lying for likes.”

“ICE did not give immigration attorney Trisha Chatterjee—the woman in the TikTok video—a phone number to a Taco Bell. After she posted the video, ICE attempted to reach out to her to obtain information about her clients. She was provided with several avenues to contact ICE directly and help resolve any issues, but she has made no attempt to contact the agency,” the post stated.

Also Read | ‘No place is perfect’: US woman in India shares what she admires and dislikes about life here

The controversy began after Chatterjee uploaded a TikTok video claiming that ICE had given her the phone number of a Taco Bell restaurant when she attempted to contact the agency on behalf of her clients.

Trisha Chatterjee's allegations against ICE

Trisha Chatterjee, a Cincinnati-based immigration lawyer, posted a TikTok video claiming she was redirected to a Taco Bell when she contacted ICE for assistance.

In her video, she alleged that she had difficulty reaching ICE officials for several days. When she finally got through, she claimed the call was answered by someone saying, “Hello, Taco Bell?”

“I called, and they answered and said, ‘Hello, Taco Bell?’ And I said, ‘Taco Bell?’ And the guy said, ‘Yeah, Taco Bell. Ma’am, you called me,’” Chatterjee recalled.

Also Read | Pak's big honour for US general who called it 'phenomenal counterterror partner'

The video quickly went viral.

Earlier, Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, denied the claim on X, stating that Chatterjee’s story was a lie and a smear campaign.