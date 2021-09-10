‘Immediately cease use of force, arbitrary detention’: UN condemns Taliban targeting protesters, journalists

The United Nations (UN) released a statement on Friday condemning the Taliban’s treatment of journalists and peaceful protesters since coming to power. The UN called on the Taliban to not use force or arbitrarily detain protestors, and the journalists covering the protests.

"We call on the Taliban to immediately cease the use of force towards, and the arbitrary detention of, those exercising their right to peaceful assembly and the journalists covering the protests," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the United Nations human rights office.

After assuring the international community that women in Afghanistan would enjoy all rights and liberties guaranteed under Islamic law, the Taliban took matters into their own hands this week and attacked women who were protesting against the new government on the streets of Kabul. In the province of Herat, two protesters were shot dead by the militant group on September 7, reported Reuters.

“There is an obligation to ensure that any use of force in response to protests is a last resort, strictly necessary and proportionate," Shamdasani warned Taliban leaders. UN also cautioned against the use of firearms in situations which do not possess an “imminent threat of death or serious injury".

Distressing images of journalists with injuries sustained after being beaten by the Taliban emerged on Thursday, creating ripples of concern in the international community. In posts shared by Etilaatroz, the Afghan media house whose journalists were beaten up by the Taliban, two men, Taqi Daryabi and Nematullah Naqdi, were ruthlessly beaten up for covering the women’s protest in Kart-e-Char area of western Kabul.

"One of the Taliban put his foot on my head, crushed my face against the concrete. They kicked me in the head... I thought they were going to kill me," Naqdi told news agency AFP.

"They told me 'You cannot film'... They arrested all those who were filming and took their phones. The Taliban started insulting me, kicking me," he said, adding that when he asked why he was being beaten, he was told: "You are lucky you weren't beheaded".