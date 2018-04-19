Imran Khan’s party to discipline 20 lawmakers in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s party has announced it will initiate disciplinary proceedings against 20 lawmakers in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province who allegedly voted for candidates of other parties during last month’s election to the Senate or upper house of Parliament.

The lawmakers found to be involved in changing loyalties may possibly be expelled from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), party leaders said.

Each lawmaker is facing a charge of receiving a bribe of up to Rs 40 million from the PTI’s opponents to violate party discipline and vote for rival candidates in the March 3 Senate polls.

“After detailed investigations by the party, these 20 lawmakers are found involved in selling their loyalties in Senate polls for monetary gains. As a first step in disciplinary action, they are being served show cause notices,” Khan announced at a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“In case of no or unsatisfactory response within the next 10 days, they will be expelled from the party. At a later stage, their cases will be sent to the National Accountability Bureau with evidence for action,” he added.

According to Khan, investigations showed that lawmakers elected on general seats and women lawmakers in reserved seats had ditched the party for illegal financial gains. These lawmakers collectively make up 33 per cent of the PTI’s total strength of 59 legislators in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

Khan said he was aware of a possible adverse reaction to his party’s move, especially at a time when the next general election is around the corner.

“I have no doubt that the PTI will have to face the consequences. But we are ready to pay any price to purge our party of corrupt elements,” he said, adding the legislators deceived party activists who had voted them to power.