Imran Khan to be arrested once protective bail expires - Pak minister: Report
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who was granted three-week transit bail on June 2, would be arrested by the security officials deployed outside his Bani Gala residence, country's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said.
Peshawar High Court (PHC) on June 2 granted Imran Khan three-week transit bail against a surety bond of Pakistani rupees 50,000, ahead of PTI's second long march to Islamabad.
Rana Sanaullah has said that Imran Khan has been charged in over two dozens of cases including rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks at the federation, The News International reported.
The Minister said that the security officials deployed outside the Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence would arrest him on the expiry of his protective bail granted by the court.
"How one can become a head of political party in a democratic society who instigates people and have complete disregard of moral and democratic values, terming his opponents traitors?" he questioned, as per the publication.
The Interior Minister said that they welcome Imran Khan to Islamabad and that security is being provided to him as per the law.
Late Saturday night, the Islamabad police had said that in view of Imran Khan's expected return to Islamabad from Peshawar, security around Bani Gala has been beefed up.
"In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert," said the police.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
-
Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22
Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
