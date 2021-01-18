Imran Khan under 'immense pressure' to resign by Jan 31, says PML-N
Rejecting the claims about the federal government's pressure on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said it is Prime Minister Imran Khan who is under "immense pressure" from the 11-party opposition alliance to resign by January 31.
The PML-N spokesperson said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ministers are making "a hue and cry" as the Pakistani citizens are standing with the opposition parties in a bid to oust Imran Khan, Dawn reported.
"Due to PDM movement to get the resignation of the 'incompetent' government, the PTI ministers are making a hue and cry as the people supported the stance of the opposition," Marriyum told reporters on Sunday after an organisational meeting of the party, as quoted by Dawn.
This comes as PDM is set to plan a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against a foreign funding case in 2014. PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz would lead a rally from Rawalpindi on that day, said the PML-N spokesperson.
"On January 19, lawyers, doctors, nurses and farmers will all have to leave their homes and join PDM (protest)," she said. Furthermore, Marriyum stated that the deadline for the resignation of the "selected government" was January 31.
"Setting the date of the foreign funding case on February 13 is a result of our pressure. I hope the Election Commission will not come under pressure to make a decision in the case," she added.
Last week, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had asserted that the only way to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government was to table a no-confidence motion.
Bilawal had vowed to convince the members of the PDM on the strategy, while also calling on the premier to voluntarily step down because of his "failure at all fronts," Dawn reported.
"It is the only way out... We are not anarchists. We believe in democracy and legal process. This is the only way out, I think. We need to go through the parliament for every move," he said at the press conference.
"We will try to bring the PDM and allied parties on one page on this option. We believe in democratic norms and this is why we always resist the role of the establishment in making or breaking governments," Bilawal added.
