Imran Khan's PTI, Pakistan govt to meet on Jan 2 to break political deadlock

Negotiators from the Pakistan government and opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are set to hold a critical in-camera meeting aimed at resolving their ongoing political differences. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (REUTERS/File Photo)(REUTERS)

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who has been facilitating the talks, has called the meeting scheduled for January 2.

The meeting, scheduled for 11 am at Parliament House, is expected to build on the discussions that began on December 23, according to a report by The Express Tribune, as quoted by PTI.

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, who founded Tehreek-e-Insaf is set to present two key demands in writing during the upcoming session after internal consultations.

The demands include forming a judicial commission to probe the violent events of May 9, 2023, and the November 26 crackdown on PTI workers in Islamabad, as well as releasing all political prisoners, including the 72-year-old Imran Khan.

Asad Qaiser, former National Assembly Speaker and PTI leader, reiterated the party's demands, emphasising the need for a commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents and stressing the importance of Imran Khan's release.

The initial round of talks on December 23 was deemed positive, with both sides agreeing to keep the dialogue going. Representing PTI in the meeting were Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Chairman of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM). Both SIC and MWM are the key allies of Khan.

The government’s side will be represented by a nine-member committee, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, PM’s political aide Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Pakistan Peoples' Party's Raja Parvez Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aleem Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Balochistan Awami Party’s Sardar Khalid Magsi, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Sadiq praised the leadership of both the government and opposition for creating a constructive environment and expressed hope that these efforts would lead to greater political stability and a resolution of Pakistan’s challenges.

The January 2 meeting is seen as a crucial step towards resolving the ongoing political polarisation and fostering cooperation between the government and PTI.

With PTI inputs