Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, over 300 Pakistani Hindus await their voter IDs

Radha, who fled Pakistan with her family at the age of four, is now a newly minted Indian citizen, preparing to cast her first vote in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Hindu refugees from Pakistan when India passed the CAA.(ANI Photo)

For Radha, who left behind a life of persecution and uncertainty to live a free life in India, her vote is more than just a civic duty. It represents a long-awaited opportunity to have a voice in her own country.

"I got my citizenship certificate earlier this year. We recently applied for voter IDs. This would be the first time I would cast a vote like a true Indian. I hope whichever government comes to power lets us stay here and supports us," she said.

According to ANI, Radha is among 300 Pakistani Hindus who, having recently received Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019, have applied for voter IDs ahead of the crucial Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls.

Under this new Act, the government granted citizenship to this group in May this year. Notably, many of them have been living in India for years but remained nameless and stateless until now.

Over 300 Pakistani Hindus await their voter IDs

Dharamvir Solanki, the pradhan (head) of the settlement, explained that the camp is home to 217 families, totalling about 1,000 individuals.

"Of these, 300 people have applied for voter IDs. We also have Aadhaar cards and are hoping to get ration cards soon," said Solanki, who arrived in Delhi in 2013 along with several other Hindu families from Sindh, Pakistan, on religious visas.

What are the key issues for Pakistani Hindus in Delhi

When asked about key challenges that the local refugees face and want a solution for from the government, Radha said unemployment deserves immediate attention and was a major concern for her and many like her.

"Yes, a lot of people are unemployed here. We feel there should be more job opportunities for us," she said.

Most women in the community are housewives, while the men work as daily wagers or run small kiosks selling phone accessories.

Elders in the group are hoping that citizenship will unlock new opportunities, including stable jobs and farming prospects.

"Back in Pakistan, we were farmers. We ran from there to escape persecution. Here we are happy but lack land for farming. If the government could give us land on lease along the Yamuna, we could grow anything and provide for our families," said 50-year-old Puran, who arrived in Delhi in 2013.

Puran, who has two wives and 21 children, has married off 20 of them and wishes to secure land for farming, ANI reported.

"My children keep asking me to buy land so they can start farming, but we don't have enough money. I hope the government helps us by giving us land on lease," he added.

Many of these families, who arrived in India from Pakistan years ago, have only recently been granted citizenship and are now seeking the stability that comes with it.