In $ 1.6 million wine heist, duo caught after 9-month search: Report
Detectives on the lookout for a pair of "skilled thieves" - suspected of stealing 45 bottles of wine worth more than €1.6 million (£1.4 million) from a Spanish restaurant in October last year - have apprehended two persons following a nine-month international police investigation that concluded in Croatia. The theft occurred on October 27, 2021, when a man and woman - presumably a couple, staying at the Atrio hotel and restaurant in Cáceres in south-west Spain robbed dozens of bottles of premium French wine, according to a CNN report.
The robbery was well organised, with the burglars visiting the restaurant three times to prepare for the raid, officials said. The suspects "showed a high level of professionalism, specialization and perfect planning," CNN quoted a police statement as saying.
The "meticulously planned" robbery began with the lady using a phoney Swiss identification certificate to get into the hotel and the couple dining in its restaurant before taking a tour of Atrio's famed wine cellar, according to Spain's Police Nacional.
“Afterwards, they went to their room, which the man swiftly left to return to the cellar,” the force said. “After using a previously purloined master key to gain access, he emerged with three large rucksacks – one on his back and two in each hand – which held the bottles he had stashed, and which were stuffed with hotel towels to protect the bottles.”
While the man was raiding the cellar, the woman diverted the attention of staff members by requesting that some meal be prepared, despite the fact that the kitchen had closed.
The missing bottles were discovered the next morning by staff, but the suspects had departed the premises at 5am.
The robbers fled Spain a few days after the crime and travelled across other European nations, making it impossible for investigators to establish their whereabouts.
However, officials arrested them when they crossed into Croatia from Montenegro at the Karasovi Sutorina border crossing.
The "excellent collaboration" between national and international investigators from institutions such as Interpol was praised by the Spanish police.
-
India provided 8 lines of credit worth $1.85 bn to Sri Lanka in past 10 years
India has extended eight lines of credit worth $1.85 billion to Sri Lanka over the past 10 years to boost development in sectors such as railways, infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, petroleum and fertilisers, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. In January, India extended a $400-million currency swap to Sri Lanka under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation framework and deferred successive payments to the Asian Clearing Union settlements till July 6.
-
Homes inundated, power cut as rain breaks 20-year record in Lahore: Report
Monsoon rains played havoc in Pakistan's Lahore as the city received a maximum rain of 238 millimetres, breaking the record of the last 20 years, The Dawn reported. In the second largest city of Pakistan, several areas including Tajpura (238 mm), Lahore airport (219 mm), Mughalpura SDO office (174 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (159 mm) and others received over 150 millimetres of rainfall, the website reported. Several areas suffered power cuts due to faults in transformer.
-
Prince Harry wins bid to challenge UK over security arrangements
Britain's Prince Harry was granted permission to challenge a UK government decision in court over his security arrangements, a High Court judgment showed on Friday. The decision was made in early 2020 by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, on behalf of the Home Office, the ministry responsible for policing, immigration and security. Harry's legal representatives were not immediately reachable for comment. The Home Office did not immediately comment.
-
Nasal sprays will be essential to tackle Covid-19 variants: Study
Intranasal vaccines for Covid-19 will be critical to protect people against the emerging variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a study. The study, published recently in the journal Science Immunology, documents for the first time the underperforming immune response in the airways of people with Covid-19 vaccinations compared to those with natural infection.
-
Thousands flee feuding Taliban in Afghanistan's north
When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. Zahra's family is among thousands that fled conflict between the Taliban and fighters loyal to the group's former intelligence chief for Bamiyan, Mahdi Mujahid.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics