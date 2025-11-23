In a light moment, South Africa's Ramaphosa said to PM Modi: ‘Should’ve told us hosting G20 is a difficult task'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa shared a light-hearted moment with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral talks on Sunday, saying that New Delhi should have told him that hosting the G20 summit "is such a difficult task". President Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africa's complete support to India for its upcoming chairship of BRICS in 2026.(AP)

South Africa hosted the first G20 Summit held in Africa. Ramaphosa formally closed the summit on Sunday, announcing that the presidency now moves on to the United States. He banged the Gavel of the G20 and closed the summit.

Ramaphosa and Modi held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, and discussed cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, mining, critical minerals, AI and food security.

During the India-South Africa delegation-level talks, President Ramaphosa thanked India for its support in hosting the G20 leaders' summit.

"Thank you for the support that India has given to South Africa in hosting G20...You should have told us that it is such a difficult task, maybe we would have run away,” Ramaphosa said with a giggle, drawing laughter from PM Modi and those present in the room.

The South African leader said that his country has learnt a lot from India about hosting the G20. "We have learned a lot from your hosting of the G20 … and yours was spectacular... building … ours is really small,” Ramaphosa added.

PM Modi was quick to respond to Ramaphosa, saying, "Small is always beautiful".

In September 2023, India hosted the 18th G20 summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, a venue which was unveiled just ahead of the global event.

During India's presidency in 2023, the African Union became a member of the G20.

After his bilateral meeting with Ramaphosa, PM Modi posted on X, "Had an excellent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg."

He said the two leaders reviewed the full range of the India-South Africa partnership, "especially in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and more".

"Congratulated President Ramaphosa for South Africa’s successful G20 Presidency," PM Modi added.

Additionally, PM Modi also thanked Ramaphosa for the South Africa cheetah relocation to India and invited him to join the International Big Cat Alliance led by New Delhi, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

President Ramaphosa assured South Africa's complete support to India for its upcoming chairship of BRICS in 2026.