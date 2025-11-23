PM Modi at G20 summit: 6-point agenda, AI safeguards, UNSC reforms | Key highlights

World leaders gathered in Johannesburg on Saturday for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Johannesburg a day earlier and held a series of bilateral meetings, including talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. At the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, PM Modi emphasized the need for a global AI compact and reforms in the UN Security Council.(@narendramodi X)

Here is a full overview of the PM’s statements at the G20 summit:

PM Modi’s six-point agenda

During the sessions, PM Modi presented India’s six major proposals for new G20-led initiatives.

His first point called for urgent action against drug trafficking through a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus. Secondly, he proposed creating a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team, comprising trained medical professionals from member countries ready for deployment during crises. In support of Africa’s development, Modi suggested a G20 Africa-Skills Multiplier Initiative to build a stronger, future-ready workforce. Modi’s other proposals included establishing a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. A G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership, and A G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative to improve sustainability and value addition in the minerals sector.

Modi’s call for a global compact on AI

Speaking at the session titled “A Fair and Just Future for All - Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence”, PM Modi urged nations to work toward a global compact on AI to prevent misuse. He emphasised that AI technology must remain human-centric, transparent, responsible, and free from abuse in areas like deepfakes, crime, and terrorism, said a report by news agency PTI.

Modi stressed that AI systems affecting public trust should be auditable and accountable, and that final decision-making must rest with humans. He also pushed for a global framework on talent mobility to prepare for the “Capabilities of Tomorrow”.

UNSC reform is a necessity, not an option: Modi at IBSA

On the sidelines, PM Modi addressed the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Summit. He said reforming the UN Security Council was no longer optional but essential, urging the IBSA grouping to send a strong message for fairer global governance, according to a separate report by PTI.

Modi proposed institutionalising an IBSA-level NSA meet, creating an IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance, and forming an IBSA Fund for Climate-Resilient Agriculture. He highlighted opportunities for cooperation in digital public infrastructure, green energy, natural farming, disaster resilience and traditional medicine.

Calling IBSA a bridge across three continents and major democracies, Modi invited leaders to India’s AI Impact Summit next year, saying the group could help shape norms for safe and trustworthy AI.

