In another signal to progressives, Warren backs Biden

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:28 IST

Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed former vice-president Joe Biden for the 2020 race for the White House, paving the way for further coalescing of Democratic party’s progressives ty around his candidacy. Notably, also, she has been on his shortlist for running mate.

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild,” Warren said in a video message. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States.”

Warren’s endorsement was the third in a quick succession of high-profile announcements coming Biden’s way this week. Senator Bernie Sanders, another icon of the party’s progressives, announced his endorsement Monday, weeks after he became the last of the contenders to drop out of the race.

Former president Barack Obama announced his support for his former deputy on Tuesday, with a message that Biden was what Americans needed “one of our darkest time”. Obama added an appeal to the country to unite in a “great awakening” and defeat current day politics characterized by “plain meanness”.

Now Warren, the firebrand senator from Massachusetts, who excited legions of young supporters in the party, tapping into about the same constituency that also rooted for Sanders, with her meticulous plans on almost every issue facing the country. She had even led the crowded field of contenders briefly.

Biden needs this constituency of progressive Democrats, who support state-led medicare for all, aggressive and comprehensive measures to combat climate change, lower college tuitions higher taxes on the super-rich. Leading members of this wing include New York lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Indian American lawmaker Pramila Jayapal. The former vice-president has already begun reaching out to them, and will expect Warren and Sanders to weigh in.

“I’ve been proud to work with her over the past few weeks to identify and adopt important policy proposals that will strengthen us as a people,” Biden said in a statement. He has adopted Warren’s bankruptcy plan last month.

Warren is also on the former vice-president’s shortlist for a running mate, as he said December. He has publicly committed himself to picking a woman for the ticket, and others on his list, according to speculation, are Indian American senator Kamala Harris, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and former candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams.

Biden has not given any further indications about his thinking. On her endorsement, he he said Tuesday, he is “proud” to have her in his corner. “Not just as we work to defeat Donald Trump in November, but in the years to come, as we push through a bold and progressive policy agenda for the American for the fight ahead.”

Warren’s failed bid may be remembered for ever for, among other things, her epic take down of the New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg who had invested an millions from his private wealth into ads to blow out the competition and propel him to the top of the race.

The strategy worked for him, but only till he got into the debate stage, where he became fair game for everyone. Warren’s attacks on him were most devastating, and he quietly ended his race after only his second debate, and poor showing in the primaries and caucuses.

Warren, however, failed to turn these debate performances into wins in primaries and ended her race.